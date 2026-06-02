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The Business Research Company's SCADA Cyber Insurance Market Report 2026: Key Trends, Growth Drivers & Future Forecast Insights

Expected to grow to $8.82 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) cyber insurance market is rapidly evolving as organizations increasingly recognize the importance of protecting their industrial control systems from cyber threats. This sector is gaining momentum due to the rising complexity and frequency of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dominance, and future outlook for SCADA cyber insurance.

Strong Growth Outlook for the SCADA Cyber Insurance Market Size

The SCADA cyber insurance market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years and is set to continue expanding robustly. It is projected to increase from $2.79 billion in 2025 to $3.51 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. Looking ahead, this market is expected to reach $8.82 billion by 2030, with an even stronger CAGR of 25.9%. The rapid expansion during the historical period is largely driven by the rising number of cyberattacks on industrial control systems, broader adoption of SCADA solutions across utilities and manufacturing sectors, escalating financial impacts from operational disruptions, stricter regulatory compliance requirements, and heightened awareness of cyber risks affecting critical infrastructure.

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Key Factors Encouraging Growth in the SCADA Cyber Insurance Market

One of the primary factors fueling growth is the increasing digitization and connectivity of industrial systems, which make them more vulnerable to cyber threats. As SCADA networks become more integrated into Industry 4.0 environments, organizations are realizing the urgent need for specialized cyber insurance to mitigate financial risks linked to cyber incidents. This growing demand is complemented by the rising use of AI-driven threat detection technologies and the expansion of cyber risk consulting and advisory services, which help companies prepare for and respond to attacks more effectively.

The Importance of Real-Time Response and Specialized Coverage

Another significant growth driver is the focus on real-time incident response and business continuity planning. Companies operating critical infrastructure are seeking insurance policies that not only provide financial protection but also include immediate support for managing cyber incidents. This has led to increased adoption of SCADA-specific cyber insurance policies that cover first-party losses and offer comprehensive protection. Additionally, integrating threat intelligence and monitoring solutions into insurance offerings is becoming a key trend, enhancing the ability to detect and respond to evolving cyber threats promptly.

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What SCADA Cyber Insurance Actually Covers

SCADA cyber insurance provides tailored protection to organizations that rely on SCADA systems for controlling and monitoring industrial operations. The coverage helps offset financial losses caused by cyberattacks, system failures, or data breaches, including compensation for damages, business interruptions, and recovery costs. This insurance is increasingly vital for safeguarding critical infrastructure sectors such as energy, transportation, water supply, and communication, where security breaches can have severe operational and economic consequences.

Rising Threats to Critical Infrastructure Driving Market Demand

The surge in cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure is a crucial factor propelling the SCADA cyber insurance market. These attacks aim to disrupt essential services, steal sensitive data, or cause widespread damage. The growing interconnectedness of vital networks has expanded opportunities for cybercriminals to infiltrate these systems. For example, in July 2024, Chaucer Group, a UK-based insurer, reported a dramatic increase in cyberattacks on UK utility companies, rising from 7 incidents in 2022 to 48 in 2023—a staggering 586% jump. This alarming trend underscores why organizations are turning to SCADA cyber insurance for financial protection and risk management.

North America Leading While Asia-Pacific Surges Ahead

In terms of regional market presence, North America held the largest share of the SCADA cyber insurance market in 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and increasing investments in critical infrastructure cybersecurity. Other important regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each showing varying levels of adoption and growth potential.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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