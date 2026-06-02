JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa Expands to Las Vegas With Climate-Adaptive Protocols for Desert Skin

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Founded by Stanford and Duke-trained nurse practitioner Ginille Brown, the new West Sahara clinic tailors treatments to Nevada's UV-intense desert environment.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa , a medical aesthetics practice with locations in Los Angeles and Torrance, California, has opened its third clinic in Las Vegas, marking the brand's first expansion outside of Southern California. The new facility at 8861 W Sahara Avenue, Suite 190 brings full-face harmonization, regenerative injectables, and climate-adaptive skin protocols to Nevada residents contending with one of the most aggressive UV environments in the country.Las Vegas summer temperatures routinely exceed 110 degrees Fahrenheit, with the UV index regularly peaking at 11 or higher and ambient humidity often hovering near 20 percent. That combination of intense radiation, heat, and arid air accelerates collagen breakdown, transepidermal water loss, and uneven pigmentation at rates noticeably faster than what providers see in milder coastal climates. The Las Vegas clinic was designed around that reality, with treatment plans built to account for sun exposure patterns, barrier compromise, and the touch-up cadences needed to maintain results in desert conditions.Founder Ginille Brown, NP, completed her undergraduate training at Stanford University and earned her nursing credentials from Duke University School of Nursing, and has been performing injectable treatments since 2013. She is recognized nationally for her work in aesthetic medicine for diverse skin tones, with coverage in HAPPI Magazine and selection into the AWS Startups and Accenture Founders Development Program as one of ten featured founders. Brown personally trains every clinician on the JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa team across all three locations.The Las Vegas menu mirrors the full scope of services available at the California clinics, including Botox, Dysport, Xeomin, Juvéderm, Restylane, Radiesse, and Sculptra; PRF EZ Gel all-natural filler; Aerolase laser, Morpheus8 radiofrequency microneedling, HydraFacial, and chemical peels; hair restoration; and a wellness arm offering IV therapy, Kybella, and physician-supervised weight loss injections. Aerolase in particular has become a signature offering for the practice because its 650-microsecond pulse duration treats melasma, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, and acne across all six Fitzpatrick skin types, an important consideration in a city as demographically diverse as Las Vegas."In the desert, the same Botox or filler appointment that lasts a client 14 months in a temperate city might only hold for 10 or 11 here, because heat and UV speed up metabolism of the product and the surrounding tissue," said Ginille Brown, NP, Founder of JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa in Las Vegas, NV . "We build that into every treatment plan from day one rather than letting clients discover it the hard way."The Sahara Avenue clinic is positioned to serve clients from Summerlin, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Paradise, Spring Valley, Enterprise, and the broader Las Vegas Valley. Memberships are available for clients who want a structured monthly cadence of treatments and discounted JASI Skincare products, including the brand's Crystal Clear Mineral SPF 45 and Vitamin C-E Green Tea Radiance Serum, both formulated with desert clients in mind.JASI Skin + Wellness Med Spa is a medical aesthetics practice founded by Ginille Brown, NP, offering injectables, regenerative aesthetics, laser treatments, hair restoration, and wellness services across three locations in Los Angeles, Torrance, and Las Vegas. Every clinician on the team is personally trained by Brown to deliver natural-looking results with a focus on safety, inclusivity, and full-face harmony. The practice also produces JASI Skincare, a medical-grade line of cleansers, serums, retinoids, and sunscreens used in-clinic and sold directly to consumers. More information is available at https://jasiskin.com/pages/medical-spa-las-vegas-nv ###Media ContactJASI Skin + Wellness Med SpaAddress: 8861 W Sahara Ave Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89117Phone Number: (725) 332-9533Website: https://jasiskin.com/pages/medical-spa-las-vegas-nv

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