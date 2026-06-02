HRCM Expands Greek Golden Visa Consulting Construction and Hospitality Recruitment Services

HRCM – When People and Projects Unite Nikolina Samara CEO of HRCM Modern Greek countryside villa with pool presented by HRCM as a Greek Golden Visa real estate investment opportunity for European residency.

HRCM scales Golden Visa consulting, real estate and hospitality and construction recruitment for international investors, employers and job seekers in Greece

HRCM connects employers, investors & workers by combining Greek Golden Visa consulting, recruitment and housing into one integrated service for the Greek real estate, hospitality & construction market” — Nikolina Samara, CEO, HRCM

ATHENS, GREECE, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HRCM, a privately held Greek recruitment agency and Greek Golden Visa consulting firm based in Papagos, Athens, announces the expansion of its services for employers, investors and job seekers across Greece and key international markets. Building on its successful launch, HRCM is strengthening its presence in hospitality and construction recruitment , Greek Golden Visa advisory and real estate investment support.Founded in 2024, HRCM operates at https://www.hrcm.gr and provides a unique combination of hospitality and construction recruitment, Greek Golden Visa consulting and worker housing support under one roof. The agency offers end‑to‑end solutions for hotels, resorts, construction companies, Golden Visa investors and professionals seeking work and accommodation in Greece.For hospitality and construction employers, HRCM delivers fast, reliable recruitment services across Greece. Hotels, resorts, restaurants and construction firms in Athens, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, Crete and other regions rely on HRCM to source and place qualified, pre‑screened staff. The process includes candidate sourcing, skills verification, document checks and support with work permits, helping employers reduce hiring time and staffing risk.For non‑EU nationals seeking European Union residency, HRCM provides end‑to‑end Greek Golden Visa consulting and access to a curated real estate portfolio. The Greek Golden Visa program grants residency permits to investors who purchase qualifying real estate in Greece starting from 250,000 euros, and HRCM supports clients from Turkey, Israel, China, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and other markets with property selection, legal coordination and application submission.HRCM also assists Golden Visa investors by presenting a portfolio of around 100 qualifying residential units in Greece. The company coordinates with local developers, property owners and legal partners to ensure that proposed properties meet Greek Golden Visa requirements and align with each investor’s budget, location preferences and timeline.For job seekers in hospitality and construction, HRCM connects professionals with verified job opportunities and offers support with worker housing where available. The agency helps candidates match their skills to open positions, prepare for interviews and understand the practical aspects of relocating to Greece for work, creating more sustainable placements for both employers and workers.“HRCM was created to bring together three services that are usually separated in Greece: recruitment, Greek Golden Visa consulting and worker housing,” said Nikolina Samara, CEO of HRCM. “By integrating these services, we help employers find staff faster, investors access trusted Golden Visa properties and workers secure both jobs and accommodation with a single, reliable partner.”As Greece continues to attract record tourism, foreign investment and large hospitality and construction projects, demand is growing for agencies that understand both local regulations and the needs of international clients. HRCM is investing in technology, multilingual communication and strategic partnerships to scale its services and provide faster, more transparent support for employers, investors and job seekers.For more information about recruitment services, Greek Golden Visa consulting or worker housing support, visit https://www.hrcm.gr or contact HRCM at info@hrcm.gr or +30 6974012207.About HRCMHRCM is a Greek recruitment agency and Greek Golden Visa consulting firm headquartered in Papagos, Athens, Greece. The company specializes in hospitality and construction recruitment, Greek Golden Visa advisory and worker housing support, serving employers across Greece, non‑EU investors seeking residency and job seekers looking for hospitality and construction work in Greece

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