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The Business Research Company's SpiritualTech Market CAGR to be at 10.9% from 2026 to 2030 | $1304.97 Billion Industry Revenue by 2030

Expected to grow to $1304.97 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The SpiritualTech industry is experiencing a remarkable surge, blending technology with wellness practices to meet the growing demand for accessible and personalized spiritual solutions. As digital tools continue to evolve, this market is set for substantial expansion, driven by innovative features and widespread adoption across various regions. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, key trends, and regional dynamics shaping the future of SpiritualTech.

Strong Growth Trajectory for the SpiritualTech Market Size

The SpiritualTech market has witnessed rapid expansion, with its value expected to increase from $778.13 billion in 2025 to $861.43 billion in 2026, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by rising interest in digital wellness options, wider smartphone and internet accessibility, growing use of meditation and mindfulness tools, the emergence of early tele-healing platforms, and expanding corporate wellness programs.

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Projected Market Expansion and Future Outlook for SpiritualTech

Looking ahead, the SpiritualTech market is anticipated to grow even more robustly, reaching $1304.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.9%. This projected surge is backed by increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to offer personalized spiritual guidance, the growing use of immersive augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences for mindfulness, the broadening reach of cloud-based tele-healing services, enhanced collaborations with corporate and institutional partners, and a rising preference for subscription and marketplace-based spiritual platforms. Key trends shaping this growth include the rising popularity of tele-healing, mindfulness and meditation apps, AI-driven astrology services, expansion of subscription and freemium business models, and an intensified focus on corporate wellness initiatives.

Understanding SpiritualTech and Its Core Purpose

SpiritualTech represents the fusion of digital technology with spiritual, mindfulness, and wellness practices to deliver modern, accessible well-being tools. It aims to provide tailored, scalable experiences that help users manage stress, increase self-awareness, and achieve holistic health in a technology-oriented environment. This integration allows spiritual practices to be more flexible and personalized, adapting to the unique needs of individuals through advanced technological solutions.

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Digital Transformation as a Pivotal Driver in the SpiritualTech Market

One of the main forces propelling the SpiritualTech market is the increasing wave of digital transformation across industries. Digital transformation involves embedding digital technologies into all facets of business and organizational operations to streamline workflows, improve experiences, and foster innovation. This shift enhances spirituality by enabling anytime access through virtual tools and apps, while leveraging data-driven insights to customize spiritual practices for each user.

How Digital Transformation Boosts SpiritualTech Growth

The rise in digital transformation supports operational efficiency by automating tasks, minimizing errors, and accelerating decision-making in organizations. It also makes spiritual tools more accessible and personalized, contributing significantly to market expansion. For example, in December 2025, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 95.0% of office-based physicians in the United States had adopted electronic health record (EHR) systems, with 83.6% utilizing certified EHR technology compliant with federal standards. Such widespread digital adoption illustrates the growing foundation for SpiritualTech’s growth.

Regional Market Insights Highlight Asia-Pacific’s Leadership

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the SpiritualTech market, reflecting strong regional adoption and innovation. Meanwhile, North America is predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by technological advancements and increasing consumer interest. Other significant regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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