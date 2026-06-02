Zatuchni & Associates Offers Employment Law Representation in Jersey City

New Jersey employment law firm provides legal representation for workers facing discrimination, harassment, and wage disputes in Jersey City and Hudson County.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zatuchni & Associates, a New Jersey employment law firm headquartered in Lambertville, provides legal representation to employees in Jersey City and throughout Hudson County who face workplace discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wage disputes. The firm, which has focused exclusively on employment law for over two decades, represents workers in both state and federal courts across New Jersey.

Workplace discrimination and employment law violations remain a persistent concern for workers across the United States. According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the agency received 81,055 new discrimination charges in fiscal year 2023 (EEOC Charge Statistics). In New Jersey, the state's Law Against Discrimination (LAD) provides some of the broadest protections for workers in the country, covering employers of all sizes. Against this backdrop, employees in Jersey City and the surrounding Hudson County area have access to legal counsel through Zatuchni & Associates for a range of employment law matters.

Founded in 2000 by Mr. David Zatuchni, Founder and Managing Attorney, the firm was established with a singular purpose: to provide employees with the same caliber of legal representation typically available to large corporations. Mr. Zatuchni graduated from Northwestern University School of Law in 1995 and began his career representing corporate employers in employment discrimination lawsuits and labor law matters. That experience informed his understanding of the defense strategies large companies use, which he now applies on behalf of individual workers.

"From vice presidents to truck drivers, the only way to get a fair outcome in the courtroom is to have access to high quality legal representation," said Mr. David Zatuchni, Founder and Managing Attorney of Zatuchni & Associates. "At Zatuchni & Associates, employment law is all we do."

The firm's Jersey City employment law practice covers a range of matters, including:

• Racial discrimination and harassment claims under state and federal labor laws

• Sex discrimination, gender discrimination, and transgender discrimination

• Sexual harassment in the workplace

• Disability discrimination under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), a federal law applicable to employers with at least 15 workers

• Wage and hour disputes, including minimum wage and unpaid overtime claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA)

• Workplace retaliation against employees who exercise protected rights

• Wrongful termination, including terminations based on discrimination or retaliation

• Whistleblower protection claims

• FMLA and related leave claims

• USERRA/Military service claims

A significant portion of the firm's practice is dedicated to representing employees who have been subjected to unlawful discrimination. Under both state and federal law, the firm handles discrimination claims based on race, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, pregnancy, sexual orientation, and military service. The firm handles cases involving wrongful termination, wrongful discipline, failure to promote, and other forms of disparate treatment.

Mr. Zatuchni has been recognized by the SuperLawyers rating organization for professional achievement in employment law from 2012 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2026. He has represented clients in both state and federal courts across New Jersey and has obtained multiple jury verdicts, including a $3.2 million whistleblower award in New Jersey, which represented one of the state's largest whistleblower awards at the time.

Mr. Zatuchni is a member of the National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, the New Jersey State Bar Association, and the Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce. He is admitted to the bar in both New Jersey (1997) and New York (2003).

The firm provides each client with a no-cost initial case evaluation, followed by a thorough investigation and a personalized legal strategy. According to the firm, clients are treated as integral partners in the legal process, receiving regular status reports and responsive communication throughout the duration of their case.

Several clients have shared their experiences working with the firm. Leon J. stated: "David Z was excellent. Call and met with me with all my concerns. Handle my Case quickly . Got me what I deserved!"

Jason K. shared: "David was very attentive and quick in the full process. I highly recommend David and his law firm for your needs. He was very understanding and helped me understand the full process from start to finish."

George L. noted: "I have truly enjoyed my experience working with David has he handled my employment case. Though an expert in this field of law and with years of real-life practical experience, he was open to collaboration in dealing with various aspects of how the case could best be handled. I am very pleased with him and the results he orchestrated."

"We provide our clients with personalized service and fastidious attention. We take a team approach in our work – we need your help to prove your case; you are an integral partner and are never out of the loop," Mr. Zatuchni added.

Zatuchni & Associates provides legal services to employees statewide across New Jersey. The firm operates offices in Lambertville and Morristown, serving clients in Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne, North Bergen, West New York, Kearny, Newark, Elizabeth, Edison, Clifton, Camden, Bridgewater Township, Hackensack, Flemington, Princeton, Trenton, New Brunswick, and Woodbridge Township. The firm serves clients across Bergen County, Essex County, Morris County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Somerset County, and Union County.

Employees in New Jersey who have questions about their workplace rights or believe they have experienced discrimination, harassment, retaliation, or other unlawful employment practices may contact Zatuchni & Associates for a free, confidential initial consultation by calling +1 609-243-0300 or visiting https://www.zatlaw.com/. Additional resources and legal insights are available on the firm's blog at https://www.zatlaw.com/blog/.

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About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

Lambertville Office:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States

609-243-0300

https://maps.app.goo.gl/7GEDjG1corya6Rt2A

Hackensack Office:

2 University Plaza, Suite 100

Hackensack, NJ 07601

United States

201-820-0644

https://maps.app.goo.gl/WuzmD6J9QFgNiudj9

Note to Editors:

• Zatuchni & Associates has offices in Lambertville and Hackensack, New Jersey.

• The firm was founded in 2001 by David Zatuchni, a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law.

• Mr. Zatuchni is a member of the New Jersey Bar Association, National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, and Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce.

• The firm has a successful track record of representing employees in New Jersey in cases involving racial, sexual, age discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

End of Press Release.

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