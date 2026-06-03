NIMB Ace Capital and Momo VC Sign Strategic Partnership to Launch Nepal-Focused Investment Fund

Professional partnership announcement

Collaboration aims to mobilize global capital, accelerate innovation, and support Nepal’s next generation of high-growth companies

This partnership is an important step toward building a stronger private investment ecosystem in Nepal that supports innovation, creates jobs, and enables businesses to compete internationally.” — Shivanth Bahadur Pandé

KATHMANDU, NEPAL, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIMB Ace Capital Limited and Momo VC have entered into a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly establish and co-manage a Nepal-focused PE/VC investment fund aimed at supporting high-growth businesses, technology-driven enterprises, and emerging sectors with strong regional and international expansion potential.Under the proposed partnership, NIMB Ace Capital, acting as Fund Manager, and Momo VC, as Operating Partner and/or General Partner, will collaborate to launch a Nepal-domiciled fund with a target size of USD 30 million, subject to regulatory approvals and final investment agreements. The fund will focus on investing in companies incorporated and operating in Nepal, with an emphasis on scalable businesses capable of expanding beyond domestic markets.The collaboration combines NIMB Ace Capital’s expertise in investment management and capital markets with Momo VC’s experience in venture investing, startup ecosystem development, and diaspora engagement. Together, the parties aim to mobilize long-term institutional and private capital to strengthen Nepal’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and accelerate sustainable economic growth.“Our shared vision is to expand access to early-stage and equity capital, growth capital and mezzanine capital for Nepal’s most promising companies while helping them scale regionally and globally,” said Shivanth Bahadur Pandé, Chief Executive Officer of NIMB Ace Capital Limited. “This partnership represents an important step toward building a stronger private investment ecosystem in Nepal—one that supports innovation, creates jobs, and enables businesses to compete internationally.”Ritu Pradhan, Co-head of NIBL Equity Partners (fund managed by NIMB Ace Capital Limited) said, “This partnership brings two different but complementary capabilities at the right moment. At our institution, we have always believed that Nepal’s growth story is still being written and that the right capital can be a genuine catalyst for innovation and longer-term economic progress. Through this collaboration, we hope to help build a more structured and accessible investment ecosystem supporting businesses and help accelerate growth for our investee companies.As part of the partnership, Momo VC will support fundraising and investor outreach initiatives, particularly among the Nepali diaspora community in the United States and beyond, with a target of mobilizing USD 10 million within a mutually agreed timeline. The collaboration will also focus on identifying and promoting investment opportunities in SMEs, technology, and technology-enabled businesses that demonstrate strong long-term growth potential.“This MoU reflects a shared commitment to backing the next generation of Nepali entrepreneurs,” said Preeti Adhikary, General Partner of Momo VC. “By connecting Nepal’s high-potential businesses with strategic global capital and Nepali diaspora networks, we hope to help founders build scalable, resilient companies that contribute meaningfully to economic transformation and financial inclusion. The curated mentorship and cross-functional collaboration through the expert network of The Great Nepali Diaspora (and beyond) will foster a stronger global ecosystem for Nepali companies.”In addition to co-managing the proposed fund, both organizations will jointly undertake branding, public relations, and outreach initiatives to strengthen the visibility and credibility of the fund and its future portfolio companies among investors and stakeholders in Nepal and internationally.The partnership also reinforces a broader commitment to fostering innovation-led growth, supporting entrepreneurship, and creating long-term value for Nepal’s economy through increased access to professional investment capital and strategic business support; help Nepali Companies eventually access the global capital market.Further details regarding the fund structure, governance framework, investment strategy, and launch timeline will be announced in the coming months.

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