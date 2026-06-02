Butler Specialty Company Provides Coffee Tables for Contemporary Living Rooms

Chicago-based furniture manufacturer offers handcrafted coffee tables in multiple styles, materials, and finishes for residential and commercial spaces.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a leading manufacturer of accent furniture in America since 1930, provides a collection of coffee tables designed for contemporary living rooms, lounges, and commercial spaces. With over 90 years in business, the company offers handcrafted pieces built from materials including teak wood, rubberwood, MDF with white oak veneer, and leather.

The coffee table collection includes distinct product lines — the Mandore, the Halmstad, and the Vasco Trunk Table — each built for different design preferences and functional needs across residential and commercial settings.

According to the American Home Furnishings Alliance (https://www.ahfa.us/), consumer demand for furniture that balances craftsmanship with functional design continues to shape purchasing decisions across the home furnishings sector. Butler Specialty Company's coffee table offerings address this demand through a range of materials, construction methods, and design styles.

The Mandore Coffee Table

The Mandore Coffee Table (Model 5969338 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-mandore-coffee-table/5969338-871/iteminformation.aspx)) is a 42-inch octagonal table handcrafted in India from solid, kiln-dried teak wood with hand-applied camel bone inlays. Key specifications include:

• Dimensions: 42"W x 42"D x 19"H; weight: 58 lbs

• Eight-leg octagonal design in a brown finish with multi-colored camel bone inlays

• Finished with a stain-resistant lacquer

• Ships knock-down (KD) with a foldable base for assembly

• Weight capacity: 22 lbs

• Suitable for living rooms, family rooms, recreational rooms, cafes, and office lobbies

Each camel bone inlay piece is carved individually, reflecting centuries-old craftsmanship traditions from India. According to the company, no live animals were harmed in the production of these products; the bone material is sourced from deceased domesticated animals, consistent with traditional methods used in crafting decorative handicraft items.

"Butler Specialty Company's mission is to make each item 'the brightest spot in your room,'" said Mr. David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company. "The Mandore Coffee Table reflects that commitment through the combination of solid teak construction and hand-applied artisan inlay work."

The Halmstad Coffee Table Collection

The Halmstad Coffee Table is available in three color options — light blonde oak (Model 6312488 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-halmstad-coffee-table/6312488-871/iteminformation.aspx)), brown (Model 6312497 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-halmstad-coffee-table/6312497-871/iteminformation.aspx)), and black (Model 6312498 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-halmstad-coffee-table/6312498-871/iteminformation.aspx)). All three share the following specifications:

• Dimensions: 42"W x 26"D x 17.5"H; weight: 51 lbs

• Rectangular shape with a sled base

• Constructed from MDF, rubberwood, and white oak veneer

• Kiln-dried wood for structural integrity and reduced seasonal movement

• Assembled with dowel joint joinery

• Solid slab-style legs with adjustable plastic floor protectors

• Weight capacity: 200 lbs

• Suitable for living rooms, lounges, offices, hotel lobbies, waiting rooms, reception areas, and break rooms

The Halmstad line features a minimalist profile with clean lines, designed for modern, transitional, and contemporary interiors. Natural wood grain variations are present in each piece.

The Vasco Trunk Table

The Vasco Trunk Table (Model 0576070 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-vasco-trunk-table/0576070-871/iteminformation.aspx View all of the items in the Heritage collection)) combines storage functionality with a traditional design. Specifications include:

• Dimensions: 36"W x 24"D x 18"H; weight: 89 lbs

• Rectangular shape with a laminated old world map surface, glazed and lacquered

• Constructed from wood with genuine leather appointments

• One center storage drawer

• Weight capacity: 44 lbs

• Distressed finish in light brown

Butler Specialty Company serves businesses throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company works across multiple distribution channels, from e-commerce platforms to big box stores, interior designers, and the trade and hospitality sectors. Butler Specialty Company provides services to clients that include product development support from concept through sketch, production, and drop-ship fulfillment — an approach the company describes as a "Made by Butler, designed by you" experience.

The company updates its product assortment monthly, supported by a global manufacturing and sourcing network of 56 factories across six countries. Butler Specialty Company offers a range of premium materials including hardwoods, veneers, marble, stone, and metal finishes.

"With over 96 years of experience, Butler Specialty Company has built relationships with partners around the world to source materials and manufacturing resources that allow the company to deliver a broad assortment of products and styles," said Mr. Bergman. "The company's attention to detail and monthly product additions reflect its responsiveness to market trends and customer preferences."

Regarding its website and online services, Butler Specialty Company notes that its site is provided "as is" and disclaims express, implied, or statutory warranties, including implied warranties of title, merchantability, or fitness for a particular purpose with respect to its site or any information, goods, or services available through it. The company reserves the right to correct any errors or omissions on its site.

For more information about Butler Specialty Company's coffee table collection or to register as a customer, visit https://www.butlerspecialty.net/ or call +1 (773) 221-1200. Additional product details and design ideas are available on the company's blog at https://www.butlerspecialty.net/blog.inc.

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About Butler Specialty Company

Butler Specialty Company has been a leading manufacturer of broadest line of accent furniture in America since 1930. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design.

We oversee each product from concept through production, supported by a global manufacturing and sourcing network of 56 factories across 6 countries.

We serve almost every distribution channel, from e-commerce to big box stores, to interior designers and the trade and hospitality sectors. We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add products to our assortment every month.

We work with you from concept, to sketch, to production and drop-ship fulfillment for a 'Made by Butler, designed by you' experience. Explore our product line and register to become a customer of ours today.

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

(773) 221-1200

https://maps.app.goo.gl/TrwoANcbYuFCrFX27

Note to Editors:

• Butler Specialty Company is a leading provider of furniture in the United States, Canada and Europe.

• The company offers a broad assortment of furniture, including items for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and outdoor spaces.

• Butler Specialty Company has been a trusted name in the furniture industry for nearly a century.

• Butler Specialty Company is known for its use of high-quality materials and its ability to bring new products to market quickly.

• The company also offers product development services, helping customers bring their furniture ideas to life.

End of Press Release.

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