Fetch Me Later Offers Allergy Relief Grooming for Dogs in McKinney

Family-owned McKinney pet resort provided allergy relief grooming services to help dogs manage seasonal skin irritation.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch Me Later, a family-owned luxury pet resort operating on 3 wooded acres in McKinney, Texas, since 1998, offered allergy relief grooming services designed to help dogs affected by seasonal pollen and environmental irritants. The grooming services addressed a common concern among dog owners: persistent scratching, licking, and skin irritation caused by allergens that accumulate in a dog's coat after outdoor activity.

According to information provided by Fetch Me Later, pollen and environmental irritants cling to a dog's fur and rest on the skin throughout the day. This buildup contributed to discomfort that many dog owners observed as nonstop scratching and licking. A thorough bath and groom removed those irritants and gave the skin an opportunity to recover.

The facility utilized The Batherbox, a deep-cleaning bathing system that employed a continuous flow of warm water and shampoo. The system's design provided a gentle massage action during the bathing process, which helped reduce stress and made the grooming experience more calming for dogs. Fetch Me Later committed to using products formulated to provide nutrients for healthy skin and coats across all coat types.

Fetch Me Later offered a full range of grooming services at its McKinney location, staffed by trained and experienced groomers. The service tiers included:

• Basic Bath — shampoo, condition, and blow dry

• Deluxe Bath — shampoo, condition, blow dry, nail trim, and ear cleaning

• Full Groom — haircut, bath, mani/pedi, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, and glands

Additional custom options were available, including de-shed treatment, face/feet/sanitary cleanup, sanitary trim, anal glands, foot and pad cleanup, and mani/pedi services. The grooming team worked with pet owners to achieve the specific look desired for each dog.

"Ok so I was worried about leaving my dog for a week but these guys were awesome. They gave me regular updates and she seemed totally relaxed when I picked her up. It is such a relief finding a place you can actually trust," said Silas, a Fetch Me Later customer.

The resort, owned and operated by the McGough family — Shawn, Denise, Connor, and Tyler — has served the McKinney community since 1998. Denise McGough is a certified pet first aid and CPR instructor and was on-site at the pet resort most days. The facility's staff included Pet Tech®-trained professionals specializing in CPR, first aid, and emergency pet care. Pet Tech® is the first international training center dedicated to CPR, first aid, and care for dogs and cats.

Fetch Me Later is a member of The Dog Gurus, an online education platform dedicated to empowering pet care professionals with the knowledge and tools to build businesses that prioritize the happiness and safety of every pet. The resort also holds a Bronze membership with the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA) for 2025.

Mr. Ben Muehler, Community Relations at Fetch Me Later, stated, "Each guest is valued, loved, and treated as our own. The grooming services reflect that commitment by addressing the specific needs of dogs dealing with allergy-related skin discomfort."

The resort's mission — to provide a trusted source for pet care where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as their own — guided the approach to grooming services. The facility placed pet health and safety as its primary measure of success and emphasized honest, transparent communication with pet parents.

"We are thoroughly impressed and highly satisfied with grooming services as well as boarding of our Fur Babies Coco & Bruno, at Fetch Me Later! Staff is professional, knowledgeable and friendly. We highly recommend Fetch Me Later for all your Grooming & Boarding needs🐶🦮🐕‍🦺🐩🐕🐶" said Diane T., a Fetch Me Later customer.

Grooming services were available to dog owners in McKinney, Frisco, and Prosper, as well as throughout Collin County and areas within 10 miles of zip code 75071. The resort also served dog owners from Plano, Dallas, Richardson, Allen, Fairview, and Melissa. All services were provided at the Fetch Me Later facility, located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road.

"The grooming here is great. They actually listened when I asked them not to cut my golden's fur too short," said Fletcher, a Fetch Me Later customer.

As one of the few family-owned pet resorts in the area, Fetch Me Later offered a personalized approach that catered to each dog's unique personality and individual needs. The 3-acre wooded property provided space for dogs to explore, play, and relax. Beyond grooming, the resort also provided boarding and daycare services.

Dog owners seeking allergy relief grooming or other pet care services may contact Fetch Me Later at +1 972-562-9910 or visit https://www.fetchmelatermckinney.com/ for additional information. Pet care tips and resources are also available on the resort's blog at https://www.fetchmelatermckinney.com/blog.

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About Fetch Me Later:

Fetch Me Later is McKinney's premier luxury pet resort nestled among 3 beautifully wooded acres and lush green fields. Located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, Fetch Me Later provides a country setting in the middle of McKinney where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as their own. The resort offers professional care that pet parents can trust, with staff committed to understanding and catering to each pet's unique personality and individual needs. Fetch Me Later maintains professional affiliations with industry organizations including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

Contact Details:

1943 Private Road 5312

McKinney, TX 75071

https://maps.app.goo.gl/P8REGDGof6dHj5dy9

Notes to Editors:

• Fetch Me Later is a member of respected industry organizations, including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

• The facility limits play groups to no more than six dogs at a time to ensure safety and personalized attention.

• High-resolution images of the facility, including the Patio Suites, Pool View Suites, and play areas, are available upon request.

• Fetch Me Later's expanded luxury boarding options come at a time when premium pet care services are seeing increased demand nationwide, as pet owners increasingly seek higher quality care options for their animals.

• The resort's emphasis on customized care reflects the growing trend of personalized pet services in the industry.

End of Press Release.

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