AAA Organized Plumbing Helps Napa Homeowners Detect Lingering Pipe Damage From the 2014 Earthquake

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More than a decade after the M6.0 South Napa quake, slow leaks and shifting connections may still be surfacing in older homes.

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than eleven years after the magnitude 6.0 South Napa earthquake struck the West Napa Fault on August 24, 2014, the slow-developing plumbing damage it set in motion can still surface in older homes across the city. AAA Organized Plumbing is encouraging Napa homeowners, particularly those in historic neighborhoods, to have aging supply lines and sewer laterals evaluated for the kind of gradual deterioration that seismic movement often leaves behind.The 2014 quake was the largest to hit the San Francisco Bay Area since the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, and it caused significant damage throughout south Napa County. Beyond the red-tagged buildings and cracked facades that made headlines, the event also stressed buried infrastructure in ways that are not always immediately visible. Shaking can loosen pipe joints, shift connections at sewer laterals, and create hairline cracks that widen slowly over months and years rather than failing all at once. AAA Organized Plumbing in Napa, CA reports that this delayed pattern is exactly what makes earthquake-related damage difficult for homeowners to identify on their own. A pipe that shifted slightly in 2014 may only now be producing a persistent damp spot, a drop in water pressure, or recurring sewer backups that seem unrelated to any single event. In Napa's older housing stock, where galvanized steel supply piping, cast iron drain stacks, and clay sewer laterals are still common, the underlying systems were already vulnerable before the ground moved.The company's approach starts with diagnosis rather than replacement. Technicians use camera sewer inspection to evaluate the interior condition of buried lines and electronic leak detection to locate hidden leaks behind walls and beneath slabs. This allows homeowners to understand the actual condition of their plumbing before committing to repairs. Where damage is confirmed, options range from targeted spot repair to trenchless sewer methods such as pipe lining and pipe bursting, which restore failing lines without excavating established landscaping or driveways.Napa's geography compounds the concern. The city sits on river valley sediments that amplified shaking during the 2014 event, and it remains in an active seismic zone with several mapped faults nearby. For homeowners in the downtown core, Old Town, and surrounding historic districts, AAA Organized Plumbing recommends a baseline inspection of older supply and sewer lines, especially for properties that have never been evaluated since the quake.Homeowners who suspect lingering damage can schedule an evaluation with AAA Organized Plumbing to assess their system and plan any necessary repairs.AAA Organized Plumbing is a licensed and insured plumbing contractor (CA License #1118193) serving Napa and the surrounding Northern California communities. The company provides residential and commercial plumbing services including leak detection, repiping, drain cleaning, sewer line repair, trenchless sewer repair, water heater installation, and 24/7 emergency response. The Napa office is located at 809 Coombs Street, Napa, CA 94559. Learn more at https://aaaorganizedplumbing.com/plumber-napa-ca/ ###Media ContactAAA Organized PlumbingAddress: 809 Coombs Street, Napa, CA 94559Phone: (707) 320-5800Website: https://aaaorganizedplumbing.com/plumber-napa-ca/

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