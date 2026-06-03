Vadzo Imaging Introduces Its Complete HDR USB Camera Portfolio Online with no MOQ

Vadzo's USB camera lineup

HDR USB Camera from Falcon, Merlin, and MerlinPlus series from 2MP to 20MP HDR imaging with evaluation units, SDK access, and applications engineering support.

HAMBURG, GERMANY, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vadzo Imaging, a global provider of embedded and industrial vision cameras, today announced that its complete HDR USB camera portfolio included in the Falcon USB 3.2 Gen 1 UVC camera series, Merlin USB 2.0 UVC camera series, and MerlinPlus USB 2.0 UVC camera series with on-board storage, is available for direct online purchase at vadzoimaging.com with no minimum order quantity and fast international shipping to the US, Canada, UK, Europe, and other markets worldwide.

Engineers, procurement teams, system integrators, and OEMs can now browse the full portfolio, compare specifications, configure optics and enclosure options, download datasheets, and place orders directly from single evaluation units through to volume production quantities without lead time dependencies. For teams requiring application-specific guidance, Vadzo's applications engineering team is accessible directly through the website from the evaluation stage through to production deployment.

Buy HDR USB camera portfolio present in three camera series

The Falcon USB 3.2 Gen 1 camera series delivers HDR imaging over USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C across resolutions from 2MP to 20MP, built on onsemi and Sony sensor platforms including the AR0830 HyperLux™ LP, AR0821, AR0822, AR0823, AR0246, AR0233, OX03C10, and AR2020. Falcon cameras are UVC-compliant and supported by the Vadzo VISPA ARC SDK - providing APIs in C, C++, C#, and Python for ROI control, auto-exposure, trigger and flash synchronization, binning, windowing, and firmware management. Compatible platforms include NVIDIA Jetson (all variants), Raspberry Pi 4 and 5, and any Linux, Windows, or Android host with a standard USB controller.

The Merlin USB 2.0 camera series delivers HDR imaging over USB 2.0 in a compact, low-power design suited for embedded systems, kiosks, IoT platforms, access control, and patient monitoring. Built on Sony STARVIS IMX662, IMX291, and IMX290 sensors alongside the onsemi AR0521, Merlin cameras cover resolutions from 2MP to 5MP with on-board ISP for exposure control, colour tuning, and noise reduction - all UVC-compliant for plug-and-play operation without custom drivers.

The MerlinPlus USB 2.0 camera series extends the Merlin platform with MicroSD card-based on-board storage and dual-endpoint streaming, enabling simultaneous local recording and USB streaming with fail-safe data capture maintained even if the host connection is interrupted. MerlinPlus cameras are built on the Sony IMX662, onsemi AR0234, and onsemi AR0521 sensors, and are suited for embedded deployments where both HDR imaging and autonomous local recording are required.

No Minimum Order Quantity. Global Shipping. Direct Support.

All Falcon, Merlin, and MerlinPlus cameras are available with no minimum order quantity. Evaluation units ship within 48 hours of order confirmation. Volume pricing tiers are available from 250 units upward, and OEM customization - covering board redesigns, firmware modifications, optics, NIR and LED array integration, enclosure design including IP-rated options, and advanced sensor integration - is available directly through Vadzo's engineering team.

Vadzo's HDR USB camera portfolio meets UVC, RoHS 3, and REACH compliance standards, with select Falcon series models additionally carrying NDAA compliance for programmes with US federal procurement requirements.

"Having immediate access to evaluation hardware, technical documentation, and direct engineering support from the same source significantly accelerates the path from concept to deployment," said Alwin Vincent, Product Manager, Vadzo Imaging. "Our online store gives engineering teams the ability to move quickly, from first evaluation through to production - with the confidence that the same team supporting the hardware is also available for the integration."

Who Uses Vadzo HDR USB Camera Portfolio

Vadzo HDR USB cameras are designed for engineers and OEMs building production-ready vision systems across industries where lighting variability, integration simplicity, and reliable image capture are non-negotiable requirements.

- Industrial inspection and quality control teams use Falcon series cameras because their HDR imaging modes preserve detail across high-contrast scenes - enabling reliable detection of surface defects, micro-scratches, and assembly errors on production lines where overhead lighting creates backlight and shadow simultaneously.

- Robotics and AGV developers use Falcon series cameras because their high-bandwidth USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, low-power sensor options, and NIR sensitivity deliver accurate object recognition and navigation under mixed and variable ambient lighting in warehouse and industrial environments.

- UAV and drone manufacturers use Falcon series cameras because the compact board architecture, ultra-low power consumption, and HDR capability enable reliable aerial imaging across rapidly changing outdoor lighting conditions without adding significant payload weight or power overhead.

- Medical device and diagnostic equipment manufacturers use both Falcon and Merlin series cameras because their consistent exposure control, HDR capability, and UVC plug-and-play integration reduce custom development effort while meeting the image accuracy requirements of pathology, patient monitoring, and laboratory automation applications.

- Kiosk and digital signage developers use Merlin series cameras because their compact, low-power USB 2.0 design and HDR imaging deliver reliable identity verification, document scanning, OCR accuracy, and audience analytics across unpredictable ambient lighting conditions in retail, transport, and public access environments.

- Smart retail and surveillance system integrators use Merlin and MerlinPlus series cameras because their Sony STARVIS sensor options deliver high-sensitivity imaging in dim and IR-assisted environments, enabling reliable monitoring, people counting, and access control in low-light conditions without complex illumination infrastructure.

- Edge AI and embedded platform developers use both Falcon and Merlin series cameras because UVC compliance eliminates custom driver development, VISPA ARC SDK support enables rapid integration into vision pipelines on NVIDIA Jetson and Raspberry Pi platforms, and the compact board architecture fits directly into space-constrained edge devices without mechanical redesign.

Availability

The HDR USB Cameras in the Falcon USB 3.2 Gen 1 Camera series, Merlin USB 2.0 Camera series, and Merlinplus USB 2.0 Camera series are available now for direct online purchase at Vadzo Imaging website. Technical documentation, datasheet downloads, SDK access, and direct applications engineering support are available through the same channel. For volume orders, OEM customization requirements, and distributor enquiries, contact support@vadzoimaging.com .

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I buy HDR USB camera online?

Vadzo HDR USB cameras are available for direct online purchase with no minimum order quantity at vadzoimaging.com. Orders ship internationally to the US, Canada, UK, Europe, and other markets worldwide, with evaluation units typically dispatched within 48 hours of order confirmation.

What is the difference between the Falcon and Merlin HDR USB camera series?

The Falcon series uses USB 3.2 Gen 1 and covers resolutions from 2MP to 20MP, designed for high-bandwidth applications including industrial inspection, robotics, AGVs, and UAVs. The Merlin series uses USB 2.0 with resolutions from 2MP to 5MP, optimized for compact, low-power embedded deployments such as kiosks, access control, and IoT systems.

Does Vadzo HDR USB camera work without drivers on Linux and Android?

Yes. All Falcon, Merlin, and MerlinPlus series cameras are UVC-compliant, enabling plug-and-play operation on Windows, Linux, and Android without custom drivers. Falcon series cameras additionally support the VISPA ARC SDK with APIs for C, C++, C#, and Python for advanced control.

Is Vadzo HDR USB camera portfolio compatible with NVIDIA Jetson and Raspberry Pi?

Yes. Falcon series cameras are compatible with NVIDIA Jetson (all variants) and Raspberry Pi 4 and 5, as well as any Linux, Windows, or Android host with a standard USB controller. The VISPA ARC SDK provides direct integration support for vision pipelines on these platforms.

Is there a minimum order quantity for Vadzo HDR USB camera?

No. There is no minimum order quantity for any Falcon, Merlin, or MerlinPlus camera. Single evaluation units can be purchased directly through the online store, with volume pricing available for production orders.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging develops high-performance embedded and machine vision cameras for OEMs and system integrators building next-generation intelligent systems. The company delivers imaging platforms across USB, MIPI, GigE, Wi-Fi, and SerDes interfaces, supporting applications in industrial automation, robotics, healthcare, smart mobility, and edge AI. Beyond hardware, Vadzo provides end-to-end imaging expertise including sensor integration, ISP tuning, firmware development, and software platforms that accelerate development and deployment at scale.

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