Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market to Reach US$ 10.8 Billion by 2033, Growing at 17.5% CAGR

Global Power over Ethernet solutions market is set to grow from US$3.5Bn in 2026 to US$10.8Bn by 2033, driven by a strong 17.5% CAGR global demand rising.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market is witnessing remarkable growth as organizations increasingly seek efficient ways to deliver both power and data through a single Ethernet cable. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach US$ 10.8 billion by 2033, expanding at a robust CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. The growing adoption of smart buildings, connected devices, and integrated network infrastructures across commercial and industrial environments is significantly accelerating demand for PoE solutions. By eliminating the need for separate electrical wiring, PoE technology simplifies installation, reduces infrastructure costs, and improves operational efficiency, making it an attractive choice for modern enterprises.

The rapid integration of IoT ecosystems, increasing urbanization, and rising investments in digital infrastructure are further contributing to market expansion. Organizations are increasingly deploying PoE-enabled devices such as IP cameras, wireless access points, VoIP phones, and intelligent lighting systems to improve connectivity and energy management. PoE switches are expected to remain the leading device segment, accounting for more than 40% of market share in 2026 due to their centralized power and network management capabilities. Geographically, North America is anticipated to dominate the market with an estimated 45% share in 2026, supported by strong enterprise digitization, advanced IT infrastructure, and significant investments in next-generation networking technologies.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32072



Market Segmentation

The Power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions market is segmented by product type, device type, and end user. By product type, Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) leads the market with nearly 60% revenue share in 2026 due to its essential role in delivering power and connectivity across networks. Powered Devices (PDs) are expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by rising adoption of IP cameras, wireless access points, VoIP phones, and smart sensors.

By device type, PoE switches dominate the market owing to their centralized power and network management capabilities. Meanwhile, IP cameras are projected to be the fastest-growing segment, supported by increasing investments in surveillance systems, smart cities, and AI-enabled security solutions. Based on end user, the commercial sector holds the largest market share, while the industrial segment is expected to grow rapidly due to expanding Industry 4.0 and industrial IoT deployments.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the Power over Ethernet solutions market, supported by strong enterprise digitization, advanced IT infrastructure, and widespread adoption of smart building technologies. The region continues to invest heavily in connected devices and energy-efficient networking systems.

Europe remains a key market due to growing demand for sustainable infrastructure and intelligent building management systems. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid urbanization, smart city projects, industrial modernization, and increasing investments in digital infrastructure. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are witnessing steady growth due to expanding connectivity and infrastructure development initiatives.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭? 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/32072

Market Drivers

The growing adoption of IoT devices, smart buildings, and IP-based communication systems is a major driver of market growth. PoE technology simplifies installation by delivering power and data through a single cable, reducing costs and improving operational efficiency.

Market Restraints

Technical compatibility challenges among different IEEE PoE standards and the need for infrastructure upgrades in older networks can limit adoption. These factors may increase deployment complexity and implementation costs.

Market Opportunities

The development of high-power PoE standards is creating new opportunities for advanced applications such as smart lighting, digital signage, wireless networking, and intelligent surveillance. Expanding smart city and Industry 4.0 initiatives are expected to further boost market demand.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32072

Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the Power over Ethernet solutions market is moderately consolidated, with leading companies focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and technological advancements to strengthen their market positions.

Key Players

• Cisco Systems

• Ubiquiti

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Extreme Networks

• NETGEAR

• D-Link Corporation

• Juniper Networks

• TP-Link Technologies

• Zyxel

• Huawei Technologies

Recent Developments

In October 2025, Cisco Systems introduced new AI-networking innovations in collaboration with NVIDIA, including the Cisco N9100 data center switch powered by NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet silicon, enhancing cloud and data center networking capabilities.

In March 2025, Raspberry Pi launched its PoE+ Injector, a compact solution designed to deliver both power and data through a single Ethernet cable, simplifying deployment in remote and embedded applications.

Conclusion

The global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market is poised for substantial expansion as organizations increasingly embrace smart infrastructure, IoT-enabled environments, and energy-efficient networking technologies. The ability of PoE systems to simplify installations, reduce operational costs, and support centralized management makes them an essential component of modern digital ecosystems. With strong growth anticipated across commercial, industrial, and smart city applications, coupled with advancements in high-power PoE standards, the market is expected to witness sustained momentum through 2033. North America's leadership, Asia Pacific's rapid growth trajectory, and ongoing technological innovation among major industry players collectively position the PoE solutions market as a critical enabler of future connected infrastructure.

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