Organic Fish Market Set for Steady Growth as Demand for Sustainable Seafood Rises

organic fish market

The global organic fish market is growing due to rising health awareness, demand for sustainable seafood, and wider retail availability of certified products.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global organic fish market is projected to reach a value of US$2.7bn in 2026 and expand to US$4.1bn by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% during the forecast period. Industry analysts attribute the expansion to rising consumer interest in healthier diets, growing demand for antibiotic-free seafood, and wider availability of certified organic fish products across retail and foodservice channels worldwide.

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Health and Sustainability Drivers

Consumers are increasingly seeking clean-label protein sources, placing organic fish among the most attractive premium seafood categories. Fish remains an important source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential nutrients, while organic production standards appeal to buyers concerned about environmental stewardship and reduced chemical exposure. Greater awareness of nutrition and wellness trends has encouraged households to choose sustainably farmed fish products, particularly in developed markets where transparency and traceability influence purchasing decisions.

Product and Format Trends

Salmon continues to dominate the organic fish segment, supported by strong consumer demand, established aquaculture infrastructure, and its reputation as a nutrient-rich seafood option. Analysts estimate that salmon will account for roughly 62% of market revenue in 2026. Fresh organic fish is expected to remain the leading format, contributing close to 48% of total sales, as consumers often associate freshness with quality, taste, and nutritional value. Meanwhile, frozen organic fish is gaining momentum because of longer shelf life and improved distribution efficiency.

Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to remain the largest regional market, representing approximately 45% of global demand in 2026. Strong certification frameworks, premium seafood consumption, and established organic aquaculture industries in countries such as Norway, Ireland, and Scotland continue to support growth. Asia Pacific, however, is forecast to record the fastest expansion, driven by rising disposable incomes, increasing health awareness, and investments in cold-chain infrastructure across China, Vietnam, India, and other developing economies.

Challenges Facing the Industry

Despite positive prospects, the organic fish market faces several challenges. Producers must comply with strict certification requirements covering feed, water quality, stocking densities, animal welfare, and documentation. These standards increase production costs and often limit supply. Industry observers note that certified organic fish remains a relatively small segment within the broader seafood industry, making availability inconsistent in some markets. Consumer confusion between labels such as organic, natural, sustainably sourced, and wild-caught also presents a barrier to faster adoption.

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Opportunities and Competitive Landscape

New opportunities are emerging through traceability technologies, improved aquaculture practices, and expansion into processed seafood categories. Companies are investing in systems that allow consumers to track product origins, strengthening confidence in organic claims. Demand for ready-to-cook seafood options is also creating additional growth potential in urban markets where convenience remains a key purchasing factor.

Major participants in the sector include Mowi ASA, Loch Duart Ltd., Leroy Seafood Group ASA, SalMar ASA, Glenarm Organic Salmon Ltd., Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Blue Circle Foods, and Anova Seafood B.V. These companies are focusing on sustainability, product quality, certification, and distribution expansion to strengthen their competitive positions.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Salmon

Tuna

Trout

Others

By Form

Fresh

Frozen

Processed

By Distribution Channel

Off-Trade

On-Trade

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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Recent Developments and Future Outlook

A notable development came in May 2025, when Salmofood and Cooke Aquaculture introduced RAW, an organic salmon feed produced in Chile. The initiative was designed to support certified organic salmon farming while improving sustainability and compliance with European standards.

Looking ahead, market participants expect continued expansion as consumers place greater emphasis on food quality, responsible sourcing, and environmental accountability. Growing retail penetration, stronger certification awareness, and advancements in organic aquaculture are expected to support long-term demand. With health considerations and sustainability remaining central to purchasing behavior, the global organic fish market appears well positioned for steady growth throughout the coming decade.

Industry stakeholders anticipate broader adoption across supermarkets, specialty retailers, online platforms, and restaurants, supported by investments in traceability, cold-chain logistics, and sustainable feed solutions. As production capacity expands and consumer education improves, demand for certified organic seafood is likely to maintain strong momentum.

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