Martin’s Point Health Care Named Partners with the Greater Portland Festival of Nations

Martin’s Point Health Care Partners with the Greater Portland Festival of Nations to Support Community, Culture, and Connection

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Portland Festival of Nations is pleased to announce Martin’s Point Health Care as a community partner for the 24th annual Festival of Nations, taking place on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Deering Oaks Park.

The Festival of Nations brings together families, artists, cultural organizations, small businesses, and community leaders to celebrate the rich diversity of Maine’s immigrant, refugee, and multicultural communities. This year’s festival will feature cultural performances, food vendors, children’s programming, community resource tables, and family-friendly activities that create a welcoming space for people of all backgrounds.

The partnership with Martin’s Point reflects a shared commitment to strengthening community connections and supporting spaces where families can access resources, celebrate culture, and feel seen.

“We are grateful to welcome Martin’s Point as a partner for this year’s Festival of Nations,” said Michael Odokara-Okigbo, festival organizer. “Their support represents more than sponsorship. It shows a commitment to being present with the communities that make Portland vibrant, diverse, and deeply connected.”

“As a not-for-profit health care organization, we know the important role community and togetherness play in overall health and well-being. We’re committed to supporting community-based non-profits working to increase connectedness for individuals and families of all backgrounds. It’s an honor to partner with the Greater Portland Festival of Nations, and to help amplify the work they do to ensure all members of our communities feel supported and celebrated,” said Steve Amendo, chief marketing and communications officer at Martin’s Point.

The 2026 Festival of Nations will also include a reimagined children’s area in collaboration with the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, expanded community engagement through the Portland Parks Conservancy, and a coordinated media and outreach campaign to highlight the people, cultures, and stories represented at the festival.

For more than two decades, the Greater Portland Festival of Nations has served as one of Maine’s beloved multicultural gatherings, creating a space where community members can experience music, food, art, storytelling, and traditions from around the world.

About the Greater Portland Festival of Nations

The Greater Portland Festival of Nations is an annual multicultural celebration held in Portland, Maine. The festival uplifts immigrant, refugee, and multicultural communities through music, food, art, education, and family-friendly programming.

About Martin’s Point Health Care

Martin’s Point Health Care is a not-for-profit organization based in Portland, Maine, providing primary and specialty care at their Health Care Centers in Southern Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. They also offer Medicare Advantage plans throughout Maine and TRICARE Prime health plans serving military retirees and the families of active-duty military in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Through their extensive community outreach programs, Martin's Point is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

Media Contact:

Michael Odokara-Okigbo

Greater Portland Festival of Nations

winimaine@gmail.com

https://www.festivalofnationsmaine.com

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