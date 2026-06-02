U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon Visits Massachusetts on Returning Education to the States Tour

Boston, MA – Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon visited Massachusetts on her Returning Education to the States Tour . She began the day at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden, where she toured a 4th grade history class and three reading comprehension classes with grades 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. Secretary McMahon also convened a roundtable with teachers to discuss state-led education, chronic absenteeism, and strategies to strengthen teacher retention.

Next, Secretary McMahon visited a Jewish school, where she observed several classrooms, including an elementary literacy lesson, a 7th‑grade social studies class, and an 11th‑grade history class.

“In Massachusetts, I observed educators demonstrating exceptional commitment to their students’ academic and personal development,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “The insights shared during my discussions with teachers – on state‑led education, chronic absenteeism, and teacher retention – reinforced the importance of ensuring that local communities have the authority and support they need to shape their own priorities. By strengthening local decision‑making, we advance a system that better serves students, families, and the future of American education.”

Background

On her Returning Education to the States Tour, Secretary McMahon is traveling to all 50 states to hear directly from teachers, parents, and community leaders about what is working in their communities for their students and compile a toolkit of best practices to distribute to states.

Learn more about Secretary McMahon’s Returning Education to the States Tour here.