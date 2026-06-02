Straightline Painting Marks 29 Years of Serving Summit County with Quality, Reliability, and Community Roots

Straightline Painting celebrates 29 years of serving Summit County, expanding into Steamboat Springs with trusted residential and commercial painting.

We started Straightline Painting to give Summit County a painting company people could trust. After 29 years, our commitment remains the same, built on lasting relationships and quality work.” — Bert Lane, Straightline Painting

DILLON, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Straightline Painting , a full-service residential and commercial painting company headquartered in Dillon, Colorado, is celebrating 29 years of continuous operation in Summit County. Founded in 1996, the company has grown from a small local crew into a 40-person team capable of handling everything from custom mountain home interiors to large-scale commercial projects, earning a reputation across the region for quality craftsmanship, honest communication, and dependable execution.Operating out of Dillon with a service area spanning Summit County, Eagle County, and now extending into Steamboat Springs, Straightline Painting has spent nearly three decades serving the communities that make up the Colorado mountain corridor. Over 150 residences are painted each year by the company, alongside a steady volume of commercial work covering hotels, lodges, office spaces, retail properties, HOA buildings, and new construction projects built by regional contractors and developers.“We started this business because we believed Summit County deserved a painting company it could actually count on. Twenty-nine years later, that belief has never changed. The relationships we have built here, with homeowners, builders, property managers, and the broader community, are what this milestone is really about.”— Bert Lane, Straightline PaintingWhat began as a focused residential painting operation has expanded considerably over the years. Today, Straightline Painting offers interior and exterior painting, epoxy floor coatings for garages and basements, concrete coating and acid staining, deck painting and staining, color consultation, custom estimating, drywall repair, and warranty-backed work on select coating applications. The company owns two Genie Boom lifts capable of reaching heights of up to 85 feet, giving it the equipment to handle commercial and multi-story projects that smaller crews cannot safely take on.The Straightline Painting team currently includes 40 professional painters and project coordinators, a workforce that has grown in direct proportion to the trust the company has earned in its market. Serving homeowners, second-home owners, property managers, general contractors, and commercial clients, the company has become a go-to partner for builders developing new construction and custom homes throughout Summit County and the surrounding area. Its structured bidding and project management process gives clients a clear scope, realistic timeline, and no surprises on pricing.Looking ahead, Straightline Painting is formally expanding its presence in Steamboat Springs, bringing the same standards of service and local accountability to a new community. The expansion marks the next chapter for a company that has never stopped investing in the region it calls home. As the company looks toward its 30th anniversary in 2026, the focus remains the same: quality work, reliable crews, and a painting experience that gives every client confidence from the first consultation to the final walkthrough.About Straightline PaintingStraightline Painting is a full-service residential and commercial painting contractor headquartered in Dillon, Colorado, serving Summit County, Eagle County, and Steamboat Springs since 1996. With a team of 40 professional painters and a comprehensive range of services including interior and exterior painting, epoxy floor coatings, concrete staining, deck painting, and commercial project management, the company has built a lasting reputation for craftsmanship, transparency, and reliability across the Colorado mountain region. Licensed and insured, Straightline Painting offers free consultations, detailed written estimates, and warranty-backed work on select services.

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