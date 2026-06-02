AHA comments on proposed payment updates to skilled nursing facilities for FY 2027

The AHA commented June 1 on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ skilled nursing facility prospective payment system proposed rule for fiscal year 2027. The AHA urged the agency to strengthen the update by revisiting its market basket forecast and to work with Congress to reduce the productivity adjustment. Additionally, CMS was urged not to pursue additional case-mix creep adjustments under the current request for information framework, which would risk duplicating prior parity adjustments and penalize appropriate adaptation to the Patient-driven Payment Model.

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