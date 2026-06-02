Laser Cliniqué Launches Clear + Brilliant Touch Laser, Bringing San Diego's Most In-Demand Skin Rejuvenation Treatment

Laser Clinique Clear&Brilliant Touch

Physician-led medspa expands its advanced laser portfolio with the addition of Clear + Brilliant Touch — delivering brighter smoother skin with minimal downtime

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laser Cliniqué, San Diego's premier physician-led medical spa and one of the region's most decorated five star aesthetic practices, today announced the official launch of the Clear + Brilliant Touch fractional laser system. Available beginning today, the treatment is now offered exclusively at Laser Cliniqué's location, expanding an already comprehensive laser portfolio that includes XERF, Halo, BBL HERO, Morpheus8, TotalFX, etc.Clear + Brilliant Touch is widely regarded as the gold standard in no-downtime skin rejuvenation and is among the most requested laser treatments in the medical aesthetics industry. Developed by Solta Medical, it uses two distinct wavelengths of 1440 nm and 1927 nm fractional laser technology to resurface the outermost layers of the skin, addressing fine lines, uneven skin tone, enlarged pores, dullness, and early signs of sun damage — with results that are visible after a single session and improve progressively with a series of three to five treatments."We've had patients asking for Clear + Brilliant," said Dr. Ataii, Founder and Medical Director of Laser Cliniqué. "What sets this new version called the 'Touch' apart is that it delivers clinically meaningful results without requiring any recovery time. It is widely considered a prerejuvenation treatment. Our patients can literally walk in on their lunch break and walk out glowing. In a busy city like San Diego, that's exactly the kind of treatment people want."Unlike ablative resurfacing lasers that require days of downtime, Clear + Brilliant Touch works by creating millions of microscopic treatment zones in the upper layers of the skin, triggering the body's natural repair process and stimulating collagen production from the inside out. Patients typically notice softer, more radiant skin within days, with optimal results seen after a series of three to fivemonthly sessions.The launch of Clear + Brilliant Touch reflects Laser Cliniqué's ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of aesthetic medicine. The practice, which has performed over 140,000 Botox treatments and 25,000 dermal fillers per year for over more than 21 years in San Diego, holds Allergan Diamond provider status and is consistently recognized among the top aesthetic practices in Southern California."Clear + Brilliant is a treatment we recommend to patients of all ages and skin tones," added Dr. Ataii. "Whether someone is in their 20s or 30s and looking to get ahead of aging, or in their 50s or 60s maintaining results from more intensive treatments, this laser fits beautifully into any skin health routine."Appointments for Clear + Brilliant Touch are now available and can be booked online at www.laser-clinique.com or by calling (888)406-4801 . Complimentary consultations are also available for new patients.About Laser CliniquéFounded by Dr. P. Alexander Ataii, Laser Cliniqué is San Diego's premier physician-led medical spa, located near La Jolla. Offering more than 100 cosmetic treatments across lasers, injectables, body contouring, and women's wellness, Laser Cliniqué is one of San Diego's longest-established and most trusted aesthetic practices. Dr. Ataii is an Allergan Diamond provider and has personally performed over 12,000 laser & light based treatment, 140,000 Botox treatments and 25,000 dermal fillers per year for over his 21+ year career. For more information, visit www.laser-clinique.com

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