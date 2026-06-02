'L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42' South Africa Release with Bedford Winner
“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 42,” featuring South African writer winner Dorothy de Kok, is now released.
“Dorothy marks the first Writers of the Future winner in South Africa,” stated Writers of the Future Contest Director Joni Labaqui, “and with the volume of public and media support she has received, we look forward to several more South Africans to come.”
Selected from a field of thousands of entrants from 180 countries, Volume 42 features winners from eight countries: Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Slovakia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the USA. The South African winner is Dorothy de Kok from Bedford, with her award-winning story, “Thickly,” in which Nomsa, a young woman, desperate to become visible, follows a trend promising instant beauty—only to find the horrifying truth that her new, improved self may not leave room for the old one.
Dorothy de Kok is the first South African writer-winner, joining earlier South African illustrator winners:
• 2008 (Volume 24): William Ruhlig, art streamer, indie game designer, and artist
• 2021 (Volume 37): Stephen Spinas, comic book, traditional, and concept artist
• 2026 (Volume 42): Dorothy de Kok, first writer
Volume 42 is available in “Bargain Books” stores throughout South Africa. Use store locator to find a store near you: www.bargainbooks.co.za/locations
The anthology, showcasing new science fiction and fantasy short stories paired with illustrations from Contest winners, has earned critical praise:
In their review of “Writers of the Future Volume 42,” Tangent Online, the genre’s premiere review magazine for short SF & Fantasy, referred to de Kok’s story “Thickly” as “magical realism” and wrote, “People need the power of story. Writers of the Future consistently offers stories worth savoring, worth remembering, and new authors worth watching in the future.”
International library review publication Library Journal provided their verdict in their review of Volume 42, “Following the outstanding previous entries in the series, this 42nd collection provides a representative and thought-provoking sampling of terrific new voices in speculative fiction, from the dangers of messing with the past to potential hopes and fears for the possible future.”
Africanfuturist author and Writer Contest judge Nnedi Okorafor, known for Binti, praised the anthology: “Some of the finest speculative fiction available. It’s cutting-edge and fresh.”
About the Contests:
In the 42 years of the Writers of the Future Contest, there have been 583 winners and published finalists. The past winners of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories.
In the 37 years of the Illustrators of the Future Contest, there have been 430 past winners who have produced over 6,800 illustrations and 390 comic books, graced over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.
The Writers of the Future Award is the genre’s most prestigious award of its kind and has now become the largest, most successful, and demonstrably most influential vehicle for budding creative talent in the world of speculative fiction. Since its inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests have produced 42 anthology volumes and awarded upwards of $1 million in cash prizes and royalties.
For more information, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.
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