Celebrating June as PRIDE month: Connecting to WDVA LGBTQ+ Resources

June is Pride Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual individuals, and people of all sexual orientations and gender identities. Pride Month serves as both a celebration of identity and community, and a reminder of the ongoing work to advance equality, dignity, and inclusion for all.

At WDVA, we remain committed to fostering a workplace and community where all employees, Veterans, and families feel respected, valued, and supported. We encourage everyone to take time this month to reflect, learn, and engage in ways that help build a more inclusive environment for all.

The Importance of Allyship

Even if you do not identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community, allyship plays a critical role in creating inclusive and welcoming spaces. Allyship involves listening, learning, speaking up against discrimination, and supporting policies and practices that affirm the dignity of others. Small actions, whether through education, advocacy, or simply showing support can have a meaningful impact.

LGBTQ+ Resources: Celebrating Pride at WDVA

We encourage the Veteran community to explore WDVA’s LGBTQ+ Veterans Resource Page to learn more about programs, services, and support available to LGBTQ+ Veterans and their families. Our locations will be honoring Pride month by raising the Pride flag all month long.

Definition of Veteran

The state of Washington has broadened its Definition of "Veteran" for eligibility to state benefits this includes:

Inclusive Criteria: Veterans who were separated with less than honorable characterizations of service (discharges) due solely to sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or actions or statements related to sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression, regardless of characterization of service.



Eligibility for Federal Benefits: Any veteran already eligible for federal Department of Veterans Affairs monetary benefits (non-service-connected pension and disability compensation).

For additional claims assistance or requesting support for reviewing documentation, please contact your local Veteran Service Officer: Resources | WDVA

Learn more about Definition of Veteran by visiting: Definition of Veteran | WDVA