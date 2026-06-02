AG Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrests Lafayette man for 74 counts of Child Sexual Abuse Materials Under the Age of 13 and 3 counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal

Agents with Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) recently arrested a man from Lafayette for Child Sexual Abuse Materials Under the Age of 13 and Sexual Abuse of an Animal.

21-year-old Christopher Campbell, of Township Lane in Lafayette, was arrested on May 28, for the following charges:

74 counts - LA R.S.14:81.1E(5)(a) Child sexual abuse materials under the age of thirteen

3 counts - LA R.S.14:89.3 Sexual abuse of an animal

LBI agents initially got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which kickstarted our investigation.

This arrest was the result of a joint investigation involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Campbell was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

His bond has reportedly been set at $105,000.

“Another individual accused of exploiting our children has been arrested and taken off the streets. We’re not stopping,” said Attorney General Liz Murrill. “Thanks to Homeland Security Investigations and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance on this case.

Our investigation continues.

*All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.