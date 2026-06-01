STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

STATE REMINDS RESIDENTS AS DEADLINE NEARS FOR DISASTER UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE

Deadline for Filing is June 15, 2026



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 1, 2026



HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) reminds residents impacted by recent disasters that the deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is approaching. Workers, business owners and self‑employed individuals in the City and County of Honolulu, the County of Hawaiʻi and the County of Maui may qualify for DUA benefits if they became unemployed, or experienced reduced or interrupted work hours due to the storms, floods, landslides and mudslides occurring between March 10 and March 24, 2026.



“Eligible individuals will receive a minimum of $346 and up to $868 for the weeks beginning March 15, 2026, through the week ending October 10, 2026,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “Regular unemployment insurance and DUA benefits cannot be paid at the same time.”



Examples of eligible DUA claims may include:

Workers, business owners and self-employed individuals whose unemployment or underemployment was caused as a direct result of the disaster,

Individuals who are prevented from reaching their job or self-employment location due to the disaster,

Individuals who were to start or resume employment or self-employment but were prevented by the disaster,

Individuals who became the major support of a household because of the death of the head of household due to the disaster, or

Individuals who cannot perform services in employment or self-employment due to an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster.



The deadline to file a DUA claim is June 15, 2026, which is 60 days from the federal disaster declaration. Claims filed after the deadline may be considered late and benefits may be denied, unless the claimant provides good cause for the delayed filing. Eligibility for DUA is determined weekly for each week a claim is filed.

Claimants may apply for DUA online at https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/.

Applicants must provide a government‑issued ID (driver’s license, passport, or alien verification card), Social Security number and a copy of their most recent federal tax return and pay stubs or documents that verify employment or self‑employment at the time of the disaster. Self‑employed individuals may submit documentation from banks or government agencies, or affidavits from individuals with knowledge of their business operations. Applicants should also have bank account and routing information available, as benefit payments are issued by direct deposit.

Assistance with DUA applications and other forms may be obtained in person at the following locations:

Oʻahu Claims Office

830 Punchbowl Street, Room 110

Honolulu, HI 96813-5080

Hilo Claims Office

1990 Kinoʻole Street, Room 101

Hilo, HI 96720-5293

Maui Claims Office

54 South High Street, Room 201

Wailuku, HI 96793-2198



For unemployment assistance, individuals may also call 833-901-2272 or 808-762-5752.

For more information regarding eligibility for DUA benefits, visit the DLIR website at http://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/assistance-programs.

Re-employment services may be obtained at your nearest One-Stop Center. For locations, visit https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdc/american-job-centers/.

# # #

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for 808-586-8842

View DLIR news releases:

http://labor.hawaii.gov/category/news/

Media Contact:

Bill Kunstman

Deputy Director

Ka ʻOihana Pono Limahana

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

Phone: 808-586-8852

Email: [email protected]

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ENGLISH: Important! This document has important information about your unemployment compensation rights, responsibilities, and/or benefits. It is essential that you understand the information in this document. If you need help (free of charge) in understanding this document in your language, please call (808) 762-5752 or (833) 901-2272; or go to [ https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui ]. You can also contact the local offices listed below for assistance.

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CHINESE (Simplified): 重要！本文件包含有关您的失业补偿权利、责任和/或福利的重要信息。理解本文档中的信息非常关键。如果您需要帮助（免费）以您的语言理解本文档，请致电 (808) 762-5752 或 (833) 901-2272；或前往 [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-chi] 。您也可以联系下列当地办事处寻求帮助。

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JAPANESE: 重要！この文書には、失業補償の権利、責任、および/または給付に関する重要な情報が含まれています。この文書の情報をしっかり理解することが大事です。この文書を理解する上で、あなたの言語で無料サービスを必要とされる場合は、（808）762-5752または （833）901-2272までお電話ください。または [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-jpn]にアクセスして下さい。下記の地域事務所も支援を受け付けておりますので、お問い合わせください

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TAGALOG: Mahalaga! May mahalagang impormasyon ang (mga) dokumentong ito tungkol sa iyong mga karapatan sa kompensasyon sa kawalan ng trabaho, mga responsibilidad, at/o mga benepisyo. Mahalagang maintindihan mo ang impormasyon sa dokumentong ito. Kung kailangan mo ng (libreng) tulong para maintindihan ang dokumentong ito sa iyong wika, tumawag sa (808) 762-5752 o (833) 901-2272; o pumunta sa [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-tag]. Maaari ka ring makipag-ugnayan sa mga lokal na tanggapan na nakalista sa ibaba para sa tulong.

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ILOCANO: Nasken! Addaan nasken a damag daytoy nga dokumento maipanggep dagiti rebbeng a bayad para iti pannakaawan iti trabaho, responsibilidad, ken/wenno pagimbagan. Nasken a maawatam iti damag ditoy a dokumento. No masapolmo iti (libre a) tulong tapno maawatam daytoy a dokumento iti lengguahem, awagam iti (808) 762-5752 wenno (833) 901-2272; wenno mapan iti [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-ilo]. Mabalinmo pay a sarungkaran dagiti lokal nga opisina a nailista iti baba para iti tulong.

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KOREAN: 중요! 본 문서(들)는 실업 보상 권리, 책임 및/또는 혜택에 관한 중요한 정보를 포함하고 있습니다. 이 문서에 포함된 정보를 이해하는 것이 중요합니다. 문서를 모국어로 이해할 수 있도록 도움(무료)이 필요하시다면, (808) 762-5752 또는 (833) 901-2272로 연락해주십시오; 또는 [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-kor] 으로이동합니다. 또한 아래의 현지 사무소에 연락해 도움을 받을 수 있습니다.

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VIETNAMESE: Quan trọng! (Các) tài liệu này chứa thông tin quan trọng về quyền được bồi thường thất nghiệp, trách nhiệm và / hoặc quyền lợi của bạn. Điều quan trọng là bạn phải hiểu thông tin trong tài liệu này. Nếu bạn cần trợ giúp (miễn phí) để hiểu tài liệu này bằng ngôn ngữ của bạn, vui lòng gọi (808) 762-5752 hoặc (833) 901-2272; hoặc truy cập [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-vie]. Quý vị cũng có thể liên lạc với các văn phòng địa phương được liệt kê dưới đây để được trợ giúp.

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SPANISH: ¡Importante! Este(s) documento(s) contiene(n) información importante sobre sus derechos, responsabilidades y/o beneficios de compensación por desempleo. Es fundamental que comprenda la información de este documento. Si necesita ayuda (sin cargo) para comprender este documento en su idioma, llame al (808) 762-5752 o (833) 901-2272; o vaya a [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-spa]. También puede ponerse en contacto con las oficinas locales que se indican a continuación para obtener ayuda.

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CHUUKESE: Auchea! Ei taropwe a kan wor poraus auchea non usun eomuwe pung ren momon ese wor angang kena, met kopwe fofori, me/ika aninis kena. Mi fakkun namoteoch pwe en kopwe weweiti ewe poraus non ei taropwe. Ika pwe en ka kan mochen aninis (ese wor momon) non weweitin ei taropwe non fosun fonuwom, kose mochen korikich non (808) 762-5752 ika (833) 901-2272; ika kopwe ne no ngeni [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-chk]. En kopwe kan pwan tongeni kori ewe ofes non nenieom mi maaketiw me fan ren aninis.

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MARSHALLESE: Aurok! Ewōr melele aurok ilo peba in/kein kin maron, eddo, im/ak jibañ ko am ikijen kolla eo an bōjrak jerbal. Aurok am melele naan ko kobban peba in. Ñe kwōj aikuj jibañ (ejellok wonnen) ñan am melele naan ko kobban peba kein ilo kajin eo am, jouj im kall ae tōk kim ilo (808) 762-5752 ak (833) 901-2272; ak loļok [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-mah]. Kwōmaron bar kebaak opij ko ilo jukjukinbed eo im emōj laajrak ijin lal ñan aer jibañ kwe.