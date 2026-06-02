CaP Biomaterials Marks 20 Years & Expands as #1 Trusted US-Based Calcium Phosphate Manufacturer for Medical Device OEMs

Built on scientific integrity, long-term partnerships, and a co-development model, the manufacturer celebrates two decades of growth and innovation.

EAST TROY, WI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CaP Biomaterials, LLC today announced a further expansion of its East Troy, Wisconsin manufacturing facility as the company celebrates its 20th anniversary. The investment includes doubling laboratory space, adding new analytical equipment, and expanding its biomaterials portfolio to include calcium sulfate.

The expansion builds on the company's previous investments in its 20,000+ square-foot facility and reinforces its position as a US-based calcium phosphate development and contract manufacturing partner serving medical device OEMs. Operating under an ISO 13485:2016-certified quality management system, CaP supports programs from early R&D through commercial production, including batch sizes up to 600 kg.

The company's story began in 2006 when a medical device manufacturer sought a reliable US source of synthetic hydroxyapatite and could not find one. The opportunity led Dr. Larry Shimp to establish CaP Biomaterials, drawing on decades of expertise in calcium phosphate science and biomaterials development.

Twenty years later, CaP is focused less on celebrating its past and more on investing in its future.

A defining aspect of the company has been its commitment to remaining a contract manufacturing and co-development partner. CaP does not develop finished medical devices, compete with its customers' products, or participate in their distribution channels. Its sole commercial focus is helping OEMs develop and manufacture better devices through custom calcium phosphate materials and processes.

That model has helped establish long-term relationships with leading orthopedic and medical device companies that have subjected CaP to rigorous supplier qualification programs, including quality system audits, process validation, and technical reviews. Many of those relationships have evolved into multi-year supply agreements, though, as is common in contract manufacturing, they have largely remained behind the scenes.

The scientific foundation behind those partnerships was built by co-founders Dr. Larry Shimp and Dr. Bill Hubbard, whose combined work in calcium phosphate and bone substitute technologies spans numerous patents. Dr. Shimp continues to serve as CTO and Founder.

Over the past two decades, CaP has evolved from a highly specialized PhD-led startup into a scaled manufacturing operation. Since TESco Associates, Inc. acquired majority ownership in 2019, the company has accelerated investments in infrastructure, quality systems, personnel, and manufacturing capabilities, in close cooperation with Dr. Shimp.

Today, CaP's cleanrooms, large-volume production capabilities, expanded laboratory, and ISO-certified quality system are designed to support long-term primary supplier relationships with medical device manufacturers.

"We are a no-nonsense contract manufacturing company, focused fully on meeting our customers' needs," said Onno Visser, Site Manager at CaP Biomaterials. "Over the last 20 years, CaP has been built with great care, and we pride ourselves on having knowledgeable and highly motivated staff with a deep understanding of what it takes to manufacture quality products, every batch, with great consistency."

For OEM procurement, supply chain, and R&D teams evaluating calcium phosphate suppliers, the company believes the combination of US-based manufacturing, large scale manufacturing capacity, ISO 13485 certification, and continued investment provides a compelling alternative to overseas sourcing. For organizations already using CaP as a secondary supplier, the expansion further strengthens its ability to support primary supplier relationships.

CaP Biomaterials will exhibit at OMTEC 2026 in Chicago, June 11-12, at Booth 1213 under the banner "Particular Expertise, Manufacturing Excellence." The team will be available to discuss co-development programs, supplier qualification, facility expansion details, and material sampling for active device projects.

To schedule a meeting, contact Keith Orlowski, Sales Director, at korlowski@capbiomaterials.com or visit www.capbiomaterials.com.

About CaP Biomaterials, LLC

CaP Biomaterials, LLC is a US-based calcium phosphate contract manufacturer and co-development partner for medical device OEMs. Founded in 2006 by Dr. Larry Shimp and Dr. Bill Hubbard and majority-owned by TESco Associates since 2019, the company operates a 20,000+ square-foot ISO 13485:2016-certified manufacturing facility in East Troy, Wisconsin. CaP produces hydroxyapatite, tricalcium phosphate, biphasic calcium phosphate, and other custom biomaterial formulations for orthopedic, spine, dental, trauma, and soft-tissue implant applications. The company does not manufacture or sell finished medical devices.

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