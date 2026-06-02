SEO Agency USA Chairman Jason Langella will deliver The Energy Professional's AI Toolkit at the 31st Annual LDC Gas Forums Northeast on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 in Boston, with live demonstrations of Claude, NotebookLM, Perplexity, ChatGPT, and AI agents. The Energy Professional's AI Toolkit discussion at LDC Gas Forums Northeast 2026 in Boston confronts the AI workforce question with live demonstrations of five AI tools every commercial natural gas operator should know. June 10, 2026.

SEO Agency USA Founder Jason Langella speaks at LDC Gas Forums Northeast in Boston, June 10th, with live AI tool demonstrations for natural gas executives.

AI has moved from boardroom curiosity to operational tool across the natural gas value chain in under twenty-four months, and most operators are using it for productivity instead of influence.” — Jason Langella, Chairman and Founder, SEO Agency USA

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Workforce Question Heads to Boston as 400+ Natural Gas Decision-Makers Convene for LDC Gas Forums NortheastAs more than 400 natural gas industry decision- makers prepare to convene at the Westin Copley Place in Boston from June 8 through 10 for the 31st Annual LDC Gas Forums Northeast, one of the most-asked questions across the natural gas value chain is set to get a direct answer: Will AI take your job, or will it make you better at it?SEO Agency USA Founder and Chairman Jason Langella will headline a Wednesday morning discussion titled The Energy Professional's AI Toolkit: What's Working, What's Hype, What's Next, scheduled June 10 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Eastern Time, followed by a fireside Q&A moderated by Cleve Hogarth, Principal of Cleveland Advisory LLC. The discussion is structured as a working field guide for commercial natural gas operators, with live demonstrations of how natural gas professionals use Claude, NotebookLM, Perplexity, ChatGPT, and custom AI agents to identify counterparties, rank buyer requirements, analyze gas flows, surface infrastructure constraints, and accelerate contract compliance.The discussion concludes that AI tools have moved from boardroom curiosity to operational deployment across the natural gas value chain in under 24 months. The U.S. natural gas industry is at the center of one of the largest infrastructure expansions in a generation, driven by demand from AI data centers. According to the International Energy Agency, natural gas is now the largest single source of electricity for U.S. data centers, with over 40 percent share, and the largest source of additional supply through 2030, adding over 130 terawatt-hours of annual generation. Common U.S. industry forecasts call for 4 to 8 billion cubic feet per day of additional natural gas demand from data centers by 2030, with Kinder Morgan, S&P Global, and other midstream participants placing the full range at 3 to 12 Bcf/d, depending on assumptions about grid-connected versus directly gas-fired capacity. Morgan Stanley forecasts combined hyperscaler capex of more than 800 billion dollars in 2026 alone, with the majority directed toward AI infrastructure."The natural gas industry has been told for two years that AI is coming. The honest answer is that AI is already here, already reshaping how stakeholders find and form opinions about every operator in the room, and already running internal workflows at the companies paying close attention," said Jason Langella, Chairman and Founder of SEO Agency USA. "The operators winning right now are not the ones using AI for faster emails. They are the ones treating it as infrastructure for influence, and quietly compounding advantage."The Boston discussion is the second of six 2026 LDC Gas Forums events sponsored by SEO Agency USA. Langella previously contributed original primary research on natural gas vendor AI visibility at the 26th Annual LDC Gas Forum Southeast in Ponte Vedra Beach in April 2026, where his panel addressed innovative technology solutions for infrastructure management challenges. The 2026 sponsorship continues through the LDC Gas Forum Rockies & West in San Diego in August, the Mid-Continent Forum in Chicago in September, the Gulf Coast Energy Forum in New Orleans in October, and the Nat Gas to Power Forum in Austin in November, an event built specifically around powering AI data centers and hyperscaler workloads."What we are demonstrating in Boston is not a tool tour. It is three live workflows that show what the commercial operations function looks like when AI is treated as a working layer of the business, not as a productivity gimmick," Langella added. "Attendees will leave the room knowing exactly what to deploy first, what to deploy next, and what to leave alone."The 31st Annual LDC Gas Forums Northeast convenes representatives from leading natural gas, midstream, utility, and infrastructure organizations including ConocoPhillips, Macquarie Group, Bloomberg BNEF, LSEG, RBN Energy, East Daley Analytics, Natural Gas Intelligence, Shell Energy, Williams Companies, TC Energy, Southern Company Gas, NJ Resources, EQT, PJM, Enbridge, NRG Energy, Chart, CB&I, Consolidated Edison, Duke Energy, Gas South, PBF Energy, Emerson Automation Solutions, Quorum Software, nGenue, Trellis Energy Software, capSpire, and NatGasHub.com. The Forum opens with a market outlook keynote from Kevin Little, Managing Director of Macquarie Group, and includes a Wednesday morning energy "trilemma" keynote from Luca Pandolfi, Founder and CEO of Woodland Biomass Innovations.The broader Forum agenda features Northeast market fundamentals analysis, end-use Gas Buyer perspectives on portfolio management and regulatory implications, infrastructure permitting and gas-electric coordination informed by recent National Petroleum Council studies, midstream infrastructure constraints, and a dedicated commercial technology session focused on AI deployment across the natural gas commercial value chain.Following the Boston discussion, SEO Agency USA will publish a companion AI Visibility analysis specific to Northeast LDCs and pipeline projects, examining how ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews represent Northeast natural gas operators to the regulators, intervenors, journalists, and procurement teams who increasingly use those engines as their first research tool.Registration for the 31st Annual LDC Gas Forums Northeast is open at https://www.ldcgasforums.com/ne/ About SEO Agency USASEO Agency USA is a search intelligence and revenue infrastructure firm that engineers organic visibility, AI search positioning, and generative engine optimization for enterprise organizations. The firm operates dedicated divisions for technical SEO, content strategy, AI visibility, paid media, web development, and analytics, serving clients across energy, engineering, construction, SaaS, healthcare, critical infrastructure, hospitality, finance, and more. SEO Agency USA is an official sponsor of the 2026 LDC Gas Forums and publishes original research on brand visibility across AI platforms.About LDC Gas Forums NortheastThe 31st Annual LDC Gas Forums Northeast convenes more than 400 natural gas decision-makers across local distribution companies, pipeline operators, producers, marketers, traders, utilities, and regulators at the Westin Copley Place in Boston from June 8 through 10, 2026.

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