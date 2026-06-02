The Resting Wolf Launches Retreats Built for Women Over 40

Founded by former DEI leader Amber Alexander Solano, TRW opens bookings with retreats within driving distance of Nashville, Memphis, Louisville, and Huntsville.

I'm tired of watching amazing women burn out by the time they hit what should be their peak earning years.” — Amber Alexander Solano, Founder, The Resting Wolf

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Resting Wolf (TRW), a new women’s retreat brand built for women over 40, launched earlier this year with the opening of its Founders Circle early-access program. The brand offers three retreat experiences—Escape, Restore, and Illuminate—each designed for women who are headed toward burn out, overwhelmed, and ready for a reset, most of whom will have never attended a retreat before.

Burnout among women over 40 is a documented crisis. Research consistently identifies women aged 40 to 55 as the most burned-out demographic, driven by professional demands, caregiving, invisible labor, and the physical and emotional transitions of perimenopause. Despite being most acutely affected, women in midlife are often the least likely to prioritize recovery—and the least well-served by existing wellness offerings. Most retreats remain out of reach: too expensive, too far, or too intimidating for women who have never done anything like this before.

The Resting Wolf was built to close that gap. Every TRW retreat is accessible for all fitness and skill levels, rooted in mindfulness and education rather than boot-camp-style intensity, and located within easy driving distance of Nashville, Memphis, Louisville, and Huntsville. No expensive flights. No weeks away. No prior experience required.

Founder Amber Alexander Solano brings nearly a decade of experience as a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion leader, where she developed international equity strategies and advocated for women inside of corporate institutions. When DEI roles began disappearing across industries in 2025, Solano redirected that advocacy into The Resting Wolf—an intervention she had long believed was overdue.

"I'm tired of watching amazing women burn out by the time they hit what should be their peak earning years. It's past time to have a real discussion about what is driving this systemic issue instead of adding another training or mentorship program to an already overtaxed demographic." — Amber Alexander Solano, Founder, The Resting Wolf

Multi-day retreats are proven to improve burnout symptoms for weeks after participants return home. But many feel out of reach for the average woman.

"Ten days in Bali is amazing for the women who can swing it—that’s not realistic for most of us. The Resting Wolf exists for the woman who knows she needs a nervous system reset, but has never found a retreat that felt made for her. These aren’t budget experiences—they’re thoughtfully designed, professionally facilitated, and currently priced below market because we want the women who need this most to be able to say yes.”

Founders Circle rates are intentionally set below market and are expected to increase in spring 2027. Women interested in locking in founding-member pricing are encouraged to book early.

TRW’s three retreats each address a distinct dimension of midlife women’s lives:

Escape (Oct 23–25, 2026) — A literary retreat for readers and writers at the newly opened Bask Retreat Center, featuring #1 bestselling author and book doula Rea Frey and yoga therapist Sarah Jane Chapman.

Restore (Jan 8–10, 2027) — A nervous system reset for overwhelmed mothers and caregivers, strategically scheduled post-holidays when depletion is at its peak. Features a variety of somatic mind-body practitioners, including experts in yoga, sound therapy, Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) tapping, and more.

Illuminate (Feb 5–7, 2027) — A perimenopause and menopause retreat featuring hormone specialists, orthopedic experts, wellness coaches, and midlife identity therapists.

For retreat dates, Founders Circle pricing, and bookings, visit www.therestingwolf.com.

ABOUT THE RESTING WOLF

The Resting Wolf is a women’s retreat brand designed for women over 40 experiencing burnout. Founded by former DEI leader Amber Alexander Solano, TRW offers three retreat experiences—Escape, Restore, and Illuminate—grounded in mindfulness, expert facilitation, and the realities of midlife women’s lives. All retreats are within driving distance of Nashville, Memphis, Louisville, and Huntsville, and are accessible to all fitness and experience levels. Founders Circle pricing is available now ahead of a spring 2027 rate increase.

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