Pennsylvania State Lawmakers Receive Closed-Door National Security Briefings

Pennsylvania National Security Briefing Amber Benzon, AGS Board Member AGS Logo

AGS convenes bipartisan, multi-industry sessions with ODNI’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center and FBI in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

The old assumption that national security exists only at the federal level is no longer sustainable.” — Amber Benzon, AGS Board Member

HARRISBURG, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance for Global Security (AGS) today convened closed-door national security briefings for Pennsylvania state lawmakers, Shapiro Administration, and for the Commonwealth's business community in Harrisburg, bringing officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) and the FBI directly to the state capitol for a focused discussion on threats facing subnational governments.

The invitation-only session, hosted in coordination with a bipartisan group of Pennsylvania legislative committee chairs, examined how foreign adversaries — including the People’s Republic of China and Russia — seek to influence elected officials, infiltrate critical infrastructure, and destabilize local communities through tactics operating below the threshold of conventional conflict. In keeping with Chatham House Rule, the specific substance of the briefing will not be attributed to individual participants.

“Whether the threat is cyber intrusion, economic coercion, foreign influence, or attacks on critical infrastructure, state and local officials now occupy a critical position in protecting democratic institutions and public trust,” said Amber Benzon, AGS Board Member. “The old assumption that national security exists only at the federal level is no longer sustainable.”

The standing-room only legislative briefing was hosted in partnership with Pennsylvania State Lawmakers, Hon. Tracy Pennycuick, Jason Ortitay, Devlin Robinson, Pat Stefano, Joe Ciresi, Ryan Bizzarro, and Danilo Burgos. The AGS-led delegation was welcomed into the Governor's Reception Room by Shapiro Administration staff for a productive briefing and conversation.

The business leader briefing was hosted by David N. Taylor, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association. Representation from the offices of U.S. Senator Dave McCormick and Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday was present alongside leaders in manufacturing, energy, technology, and biotech.

“Foreign adversaries understand that influencing subnational systems can produce strategic effects without ever crossing a traditional military threshold,” said Joshua Burgin, Founder and President of the Alliance for Global Security. “Bringing ODNI and FBI to the state capitol isn’t a courtesy — it’s a recognition that the front lines of geopolitical competition now run through every state legislature, county commission, and city council in America.”

Today’s briefing follows the AGS Frontiers Forum held in Tampa, Florida, which convened American and international leaders, cybersecurity experts, military officials, and national security practitioners to examine hybrid threats, democratic resilience, and the growing exposure of state and local governments to geopolitical competition. The Pennsylvania session is part of AGS’s broader effort to translate national security awareness into practical preparedness at the state level.

About the Alliance for Global Security

The Alliance for Global Security is a Tampa-based nonprofit organization focused on preparing state and local leaders to address rising international security threats impacting their communities. Through strategic briefings, international exchanges, field study visits, and convenings, AGS works to strengthen democratic resilience at the subnational level.

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