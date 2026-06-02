Haskell Indian Nations University and Indian Health Service Sign Landmark Agreement to Expand Health and Educational Opportunities

Haskell Indian Nations University and the Indian Health Service, in partnership with the Haskell Indian Health Center, have signed an agreement to support the construction of a new, state-of-the-art health care facility on Haskell’s campus. This collaboration will strengthen health care access for the Lawrence community while creating expanded educational and workforce training opportunities for Native students.

The agreement allows Indian Health Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to construct a new clinic on 4.4 acres of Haskell land while ensuring uninterrupted health care services during construction. Once the new facility is complete, the current clinic will be returned to Haskell for future academic and training use — expanding the university’s capacity to support students pursuing careers in health and public service. The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Education operates and manages Haskell Indian Nations University as a federally funded higher education institution serving Native American and Alaska Native students from across the United States.

The new Indian Health Services facility on campus will provide Haskell students with a unique opportunity to gain firsthand experience in a modern clinical environment. Students will be able to complete training, observational learning, and other professional preparation activities directly alongside Indian Health Services providers. This partnership strengthens the pipeline of future Native doctors, nurses, public health workers, and allied health professionals ready to serve in Indian Country.

The new facility will increase the capacity of Indian Health Service to deliver high quality, culturally informed health care. These expanded services will support the growing needs of the Lawrence community, while offering Haskell students more pathways to engage with clinical practice, preventive health, and community wellness programs.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to giving Native students more opportunities to learn, lead and serve in their own communities,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Expanding Haskell’s campus resources while improving access to modern health care services is a practical investment in the future of Indian Country and in the long-term strength of tribal communities.”

“For generations, Haskell has helped develop Native leaders who strengthen their communities and serve this country,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “My father visited Haskell in 1968 because he understood the importance of investing in Native students and tribal communities. This partnership carries that mission forward by expanding access to healthcare, strengthening tribal health systems, and preparing the next generation of Native health professionals.”

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to tribal self-determination, interagency collaboration, and long-term community well-being. It also ensures compliance with all applicable federal preservation and environmental laws, including the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 and the National Environmental Policy Act, underscoring both agencies’ dedication to cultural stewardship and sustainability.