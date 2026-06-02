EXHALE Dance Company Announces 10 Inaugural Dancers, Launching a New Model for Sustainable Careers in Dance

Inaugural EXHALE Dancers

Washington D.C. non-profit challenges industry norms & provides newly graduated dancers with salaries, health benefits, career development & artistic success.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXHALE Dance Company today announced the selection of its 10 inaugural company dancers from around the US and Canada, marking the launch of a groundbreaking new model designed to address one of the performing arts industry's most persistent challenges: how recently graduated dancers can build sustainable careers without sacrificing financial stability.The professional dance industry has long required early-career artists to choose between their art and their livelihood while accepting unpaid apprenticeships, piecing together gig work, and navigating a field where professional experience is demanded but rarely offered. For many highly trained dancers, that impossible trade-off means leaving the profession entirely within just a few years of graduating. Families, universities, and artists themselves invest years and enormous resources into dance training, only to watch that talent walk away because the industry’s economic model doesn’t support staying.Founded by a 2026 Howard University graduate with a BFA in Dance, Sydni D. Brown, EXHALE Dance Company was created to change that reality. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional dance company headquartered in Washington, D.C., EXHALE Dance Company is among the first organizations of its kind dedicated specifically to supporting dancers in the critical transition from college to career through a human-centered model that combines artistic excellence with financial and professional support."This is about more than creating a dance company, it's about creating a new standard for how we invest in artists," said Sydni D. Brown, Founder & Artistic Director, EXHALE Dance Company. "For far too long, dancers have been expected to choose between pursuing their passion and building a stable future. We believe they deserve both. Our inaugural dancers represent the future of this industry, and we're committed to ensuring they have the resources, support, and opportunities to thrive as artists and professionals."Each EXHALE Dance Company dancer receives an annual salary, access to affordable health benefits, mentorship from industry leaders, and professional development through EXHALE ELEVATE, the company’s career platform encompassing leadership development, original choreographic opportunities, wealth management education, personal brand building, and long-term career planning. EXHALE Dance Company doesn’t just employ dancers. It launches careers. EXHALE Dance company welcomes the following dancers:Sydni D. Brown — Founder, Artistic Director & Company DancerJulia Dougherty — Company DancerEvelyn Ealey — Company DancerKennedy Gordon — Company DancerShea Hancock — Company DancerLaila May — Company DancerAliceAnn Mosiniak — Company DancerNaja Payoute — Company DancerAli-asha Polson — Company DancerKaitlyn Vivian — Company DancerThe selection of EXHALE Dance Company’s first company dancers represents a significant milestone not only for the organization but for the broader dance ecosystem, demonstrating a new approach to talent development that prioritizes sustainability, wellness, and career longevity alongside artistic achievement. They will officially begin rehearsals this summer in Washington, D.C., ahead of the company’s debut 2026/2027 performance season.To learn more about EXHALE Dance Company, community members, arts supporters, and dance enthusiasts are encouraged to follow EXHALE Dance Company’s journey by subscribing to the company mailing list, following the organization across social media platforms, attending performances, and making donations to support the next generation of professional dancers.About EXHALE Dance CompanyEXHALE Dance Company is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional dance company dedicated to empowering recently graduated dancers through salaried employment, artistic development, mentorship, and human-centered support. Founded by Sydni D. Brown, EXHALE Dance Company exists to help dancers breathe, move, and become while forging a new pathway for sustainable careers in professional dance.

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