Iwo’s Calibration Lab: Gauging Success One Piece of Equipment at a Time

The efficient and proper operational use of equipment is one of the cornerstones of keeping a U.S. Navy ship running smoothly. Aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), the U.S. Sailors and Marines of the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department’s (AIMD) calibration lab work together to ensure all gauged equipment meets the specifications provided by the manufacturer, is up-to-date, and running properly without fault.

Thousands of pieces of equipment require some form of calibration during their life-cycle. Equipment the calibration lab may work on includes temperature and pressure gauges, torque wrenches, multimeters, power sensors, and attenuators. Sailors and Marines ensure all devices aboard Iwo Jima are accurately reading measurements to prevent damage or casualties to machinery that is vital to keeping the ship running in good order.

“We are responsible for every piece of equipment that needs to be calibrated across the entire ship,” said an Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class (AT1). “We [execute] hundreds and hundreds of calibrations throughout the course of a working period. We have to [maintain] roughly 500 assets a month to keep up with the ship’s needs.”

AT1, along with others assigned to the calibration lab, will test various pieces of equipment using a specialized device, known as a calibration box, to calibrate gauges and adjust the equipment to meet the prerequisite standards.

Taking temperature and pressure readings from gauges is one example of how a calibration box is used by personnel in the calibration lab. First, Sailors and Marines will mount the gauge they wish to measure to the calibration box. From there, they will plug in the prerequisite readings and compare those to the actual readouts.

“If we are putting out 70 degrees to the gauge and that’s what it reads, then it’s within standard,” said AT1. “However, if it is showing-up higher or lower by a certain amount than what we are putting out, we have to reject it.”

The calibration lab will repeat this process countless times—in addition to other measurements and testing—to help protect their shipmates aboard and prevent any equipment damage, which could be caused by inaccurate readings.

“We have to be precise with our job because all it takes is one bad gauge to give incorrect readings for something to go wrong and cause damage to equipment or harm the Sailors on board,” said AT1.

With keen eyes and skilled hands, the dedicated Sailors and Marines of AIMD’s calibration lab play a crucial role in minimizing deficiencies aboard Iwo Jima. With precise measurements and meticulous attention to detail, they are able to detect and prevent damage before it becomes a major problem.