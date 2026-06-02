Prince’s Legacy Takes Center Stage, June 7 in Washington, DC for Black Music Month

The Night Prince Was Killed: Life, Legacy, and Cultural Impact

This is a coming-of-age story that introduces Prince to a whole new generation and reintroduces his legacy to other generations that thought they already knew him.” — Award-winning Playwright, Kymone Freeman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Act Radio is proud to announce a stage reading of The Night Prince Was Killed , the sequel to award-winning playwright Kymone Freeman’s The Night Michael Jackson Died . The reading will take place on June 7, 2026, at 7 pm ET (Prince’s birthday) at the Go-Go Museum Garden in Historic Anacostia Arts and Cultural District. The Night Prince Was Killed will feature five actors and a DJ. The production brings Prince’s story to the stage in a way that connects with fans and a new generation, as Black Music Month begins.Freeman's play introduces Prince to a new generation while reintroducing his music and impact to audiences who thought they already knew him. The Night Prince Was: Killed centers on a young character named Paisley, whose 16th birthday becomes the focal point of a larger narrative about music, memory, and identity. Through that lens, the irony of The Night Prince Was Killed was the birth of Paisley, who celebrated her seventh birthday on the same day Prince was killed, April 21, 2016.The Night Prince Was Killed expands into a more extensive story that reaches back to The Night Michael Jackson Died and follows the Cuban sisters and two friends through their lives and the connections that emerged from that moment in 2019. Set partly in Havana, Cuba, and Miami, the play traces relationships, family history, and the unforeseen ways lives intersect across time and place. The story begins with the aftermath of Prince’s death and moves through the events that followed, including the public conversation around his estate and the preservation of his legacy. The play explores how one artist’s influence can continue to shape culture long after his death, even though no charges were ever filed.Freeman uses the play to examine grief, legacy, and the stories people carry forward after the loss of a global iconic figure. The reading offers audiences a theatrical experience that merges drama, music, and reflection in a format designed to spark conversation. It also continues We Act Radio’s mission to present work that engages art, culture, and community.The Night Prince Was Killed Details:-Sunday, June 7, 2026 | 7 PM - 9 PM-Go-Go Museum and We Act Radio Garden 1918 MLK Jr Ave, SE Washington, DC 20020-Tickets Required: NitePRINCEwasKilled.eventbrite.comAbout Kymone FreemanFor over three decades, Kymone Freeman has been on the frontlines of the fight for equity, justice, and self-determination in Washington, DC. As an award-winning playwright, activist, commentator, festival director and co-founder of We Act Radio, he has amplified the voices of the marginalized and challenged the status quo. As an award winning playwright and author Freeman has several productions to his credit with "The Night Michael Jackson Died" being the first theatrical performance ever held at the Hamilton Live in downtown DC while appearing in NYC at the historic SOB's.

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