HIP HOP ICON HAVOC OF MOBB DEEP EXPANDS HIS ENTREPRENEURIAL LEGACY WITH THE GRAND OPENING OF A NEW CANNABIS DISPENSARY

Queens-born Havoc of Grammy-nominated rap duo, Mobb Deep, in partnership with the National Diversity and Inclusion Cannabis Alliance (NDICA), will expand his business portfolio with the grand opening of The Bridge, a cannabis dispensary, in his hometown of Queens.

The Grammy-nominated Rapper/Producer Celebrates Entrepreneurship, Culture and Community With the Grand Opening of The Bridge, a New Cannabis Experience

The cannabis industry is creating new pathways for entrepreneurship, and I want to help champion diversity, social equity and opportunities for people who deserve a seat at the table.” — Havoc of Mobb Deep

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queens-born Havoc of Grammy-nominated rap duo, Mobb Deep, in partnership with the National Diversity and Inclusion Cannabis Alliance ( NDICA ), is excited to announce the expansion of his business portfolio with the grand opening of The Bridge , a cannabis dispensary, in his hometown of Queens in New York City. The grand opening festivities of The Bridge, located at 25-15 Broadway in Astoria, New York, will kick off the weekend of June 6-7, 2026. Doors open on both days at 11 a.m. ET. The venture reimagines cannabis retail by blending cultural leadership, community empowerment and a curated premium product experience.“As someone who comes from Queens, I understand how important it is to invest back into our communities,” said Havoc. “The cannabis industry is creating new pathways for entrepreneurship, and I want to help champion diversity, social equity and opportunities for people who deserve a seat at the table.”Founded by cannapreneur Bonita “Bo” Money, the mission of the NDICA is to create an ethical and fair market to reduce barriers contributing to the lack of representation of minorities and marginalized community members in the cannabis industry.“Thanks to the de-regulation of marijuana for medical and recreational use, the cannabis business is one of the country’s fastest growing industries,” said Money. However, she stresses that African Americans and Latinos are poised to miss the “green rush” for several reasons – that is, the lack of information about the legal use of medical marijuana; the cultural stigma associated with marijuana; the expensive start-up and application fees; and most importantly, the racial discrimination tied to drugs.For Havoc, the opening of The Bridge is about ownership, opportunity, and creating access for communities that have historically been left out of the conversation. To celebrate the grand opening, Havoc is bringing together music, culture, and cannabis for the special event, featuring live DJ performances, food trucks, product samplings and giveaways; plus, surprise appearances by some of hip-hop’s most recognizable names.To learn more about the products available at The Bridge, visit TheBridgeCannabis.com.The grand opening of The Bridge is sponsored by Canopy USA, Wana, The Botanist and Jetty.ABOUT HAVOCAs one half of Mobb Deep, Havoc helped define the sound of New York’s hip hop scene, producing such classics as “The Infamous” and “Hell on Earth.” Growing up in the Queensbridge housing projects in Queens, he developed a gritty, authentic voice that resonated far beyond New York. He’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in the hip hop, including The Notorious B.I.G., Nas, Eminen, Kanya West, Raewon, and J Dilla – just to name a few. Beyond Havoc’s legendary influence in music, his creative credits spans film, television and video games.ABOUT BONITA “BO” MONEY, founder of the National Diversity and Inclusion Cannabis Alliance (NDICA)Founded by Bonita “Bo” Money, NDICA is a nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, dedicated to creating a more equitable cannabis industry, particularly for minority communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Its mission is to assist and educate people of color interested in entering the booming cannabis industry. By providing resources and supporting minorities and women of color in the cannabis industry, NDICA is helping cultivate and celebrate the brilliance of entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders.Money is one of the few women of color in the emerging billion-dollar cannabis business. She has been featured in Forbes magazine for her business acumen and advocacy in the hemp industry. She also founded Women Above Ground (WAG), a professional cannabis networking organization dedicated to educating and empowering women of color in the cannabis industry. Through her leadership, Money has become a leading advocate for diversity in the cannabis industry and continues to create pathways for underrepresented communities to thrive as cannabis business leaders and influencers.For more information about NDICA visit www.TheNDICA.org

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