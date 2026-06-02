Moorlow Celebrates Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month With Purpose-Driven Athleisure
Since day one, moorlow donates a portion of every purchase to Hilarity for Charity and BrightFocus Foundation - because brain health is always the mission.
Behind moorlow is what the founders call a sisterhood of three: Holly Morris Espy, Brooks Kenny, and Sondra Hoffman. The giving-back model isn’t a seasonal initiative — it is the foundation the brand was built on. Two of the founders have been personally touched by Alzheimer’s in their own families, and all three are committed to making the conversation about brain health feel less like fear and more like joy.
A landmark national report released last week by the Cleveland Clinic at the Global Women’s Health + WAM Forum revealed that awareness of Alzheimer’s is limited — only 19% of women know they’re at elevated risk despite accounting for two-thirds of cases. Holly and Brooks attended the WAM Forum alongside Maria Shriver as that data was unveiled.
"The three of us built moorlow because we believe joy is a choice — and it’s also medicine. When women move together, they protect their minds, deepen their friendships, and feel more like themselves. That’s the magic of Play Happy."
— Holly Morris Espy, Co-Founder, moorlow
The moorlow mantra, Play Happy, is rooted in science and built for real life — a walk with a friend, a pickleball game, a dance class, a hike. Designed for women of all shapes, the performance-fabric collection includes leggings, dresses, skorts, and tops in solids and bold prints, featuring the brand’s signature wave detail — a nod to the brain’s own waves.
"Studies like the US Pointer consistently showcase the benefits of healthy behaviors on the brain. Physical activity, nutrition, and sleep all have an impact. That’s why we include evidence-based brain health tips in every customer package — we want women to be empowered to take action."
— Brooks Kenny, Co-Founder, moorlow
"We always said that what you wear should make you feel as good as what you do. moorlow is apparel with a purpose — you look great, you feel great, and every purchase gives back to causes that matter. Style and impact shouldn’t be separate."
— Sondra Hoffman, Co-Founder, moorlow
Katie Couric has shared moorlow. Maria Shriver has worn the brand at her Alzheimer’s events. The founders were recently at the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Fund’s Great Ladies Luncheon honoring Hilarity for Charity with Lauren Miller Rogen, and were invited to Richard Branson’s National Pickleball Forum on Necker Island.
JUNE EVENTS — JOIN MOORLOW IN YOUR CITY
June 4 — Pittsburgh, PA | 11:00 – 3:00 & 5:30 – 7:30
Pop-up at Kiya Tomlin’s boutique — meet the founders and shop the collection.
June 16 — Austin, TX
Pop-up at Austin Country Club — a Play Happy afternoon in Austin.
AVAILABILITY
Website: moorlow.com
Instagram: @shopmoorlow
Facebook: @moorlow
TikTok: @shopmoorlow
ABOUT MOORLOW
moorlow is a women-founded athleisure brand built on the belief that movement builds connection and protects the mind. A portion of every purchase — every single one, year-round — supports Hilarity for Charity and BrightFocus Foundation. Giving back isn’t a promotion. It’s how moorlow does business. moorlow.com
ABOUT HILARITY FOR CHARITY
Hilarity for Charity (HFC), co-founded by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, engages the next generation in the fight against Alzheimer’s through fundraising, original content, and caregiver support. hilarityforcharity.org
ABOUT BRIGHTFOCUS FOUNDATION
BrightFocus Foundation funds scientists worldwide in the race to defeat Alzheimer’s disease, macular degeneration, and glaucoma — awarding more than $280 million in research grants since 1973. brightfocus.org
CONTACT:
moorlow
hespy@moorlow.com
moorlow.com
Holly Espy
moorlow LLC
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