Moorlow Celebrates Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month With Purpose-Driven Athleisure

moorlow co-founders (left to right): Brooks Kenny, Holly Morris Espy, and Sondra Hoffman — the sisterhood of three behind the Play Happy movement.

Since day one, moorlow donates a portion of every purchase to Hilarity for Charity and BrightFocus Foundation - because brain health is always the mission.

We built moorlow because we believe joy is a choice & it's also medicine. When women move together, we protect our minds, deepen friendships, & feel like ourselves. That's the magic of Play Happy.” — Holly Morris Espy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moorlow, a women-founded athleisure brand, was built on a simple promise: with every purchase, the brand gives back to brain health. Not just in June, not just during awareness months — always. This Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, moorlow is amplifying a mission woven into the brand since day one. Every moorlow purchase supports Hilarity for Charity, the Alzheimer’s awareness nonprofit co-founded by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, and BrightFocus Foundation, which funds research into Alzheimer’s disease.Behind moorlow is what the founders call a sisterhood of three: Holly Morris Espy, Brooks Kenny, and Sondra Hoffman. The giving-back model isn’t a seasonal initiative — it is the foundation the brand was built on. Two of the founders have been personally touched by Alzheimer’s in their own families, and all three are committed to making the conversation about brain health feel less like fear and more like joy.A landmark national report released last week by the Cleveland Clinic at the Global Women’s Health + WAM Forum revealed that awareness of Alzheimer’s is limited — only 19% of women know they’re at elevated risk despite accounting for two-thirds of cases. Holly and Brooks attended the WAM Forum alongside Maria Shriver as that data was unveiled."The three of us built moorlow because we believe joy is a choice — and it’s also medicine. When women move together, they protect their minds, deepen their friendships, and feel more like themselves. That’s the magic of Play Happy."— Holly Morris Espy, Co-Founder, moorlowThe moorlow mantra, Play Happy, is rooted in science and built for real life — a walk with a friend, a pickleball game, a dance class, a hike. Designed for women of all shapes, the performance-fabric collection includes leggings, dresses, skorts, and tops in solids and bold prints, featuring the brand’s signature wave detail — a nod to the brain’s own waves."Studies like the US Pointer consistently showcase the benefits of healthy behaviors on the brain. Physical activity, nutrition, and sleep all have an impact. That’s why we include evidence-based brain health tips in every customer package — we want women to be empowered to take action."— Brooks Kenny, Co-Founder, moorlow"We always said that what you wear should make you feel as good as what you do. moorlow is apparel with a purpose — you look great, you feel great, and every purchase gives back to causes that matter. Style and impact shouldn’t be separate."— Sondra Hoffman, Co-Founder, moorlowKatie Couric has shared moorlow. Maria Shriver has worn the brand at her Alzheimer’s events. The founders were recently at the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Fund’s Great Ladies Luncheon honoring Hilarity for Charity with Lauren Miller Rogen, and were invited to Richard Branson’s National Pickleball Forum on Necker Island.JUNE EVENTS — JOIN MOORLOW IN YOUR CITYJune 4 — Pittsburgh, PA | 11:00 – 3:00 & 5:30 – 7:30Pop-up at Kiya Tomlin’s boutique — meet the founders and shop the collection.June 16 — Austin, TXPop-up at Austin Country Club — a Play Happy afternoon in Austin.AVAILABILITYWebsite: moorlow.com Instagram: @shopmoorlow Facebook: @moorlow TikTok: @shopmoorlowABOUT MOORLOWmoorlow is a women-founded athleisure brand built on the belief that movement builds connection and protects the mind. A portion of every purchase — every single one, year-round — supports Hilarity for Charity and BrightFocus Foundation. Giving back isn’t a promotion. It’s how moorlow does business. moorlow.comABOUT HILARITY FOR CHARITYHilarity for Charity (HFC), co-founded by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, engages the next generation in the fight against Alzheimer’s through fundraising, original content, and caregiver support. hilarityforcharity.orgABOUT BRIGHTFOCUS FOUNDATIONBrightFocus Foundation funds scientists worldwide in the race to defeat Alzheimer’s disease, macular degeneration, and glaucoma — awarding more than $280 million in research grants since 1973. brightfocus.orgCONTACT:moorlowhespy@moorlow.commoorlow.com

moorlow mind in motion collection

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