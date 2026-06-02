Tulare County Association of Governments Names Senator Hurtado as 2026 LocalMotion Elected Official of the…

Sacramento, Calif. (June 1, 2026)—Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) has been named the recipient of the 2026 LocalMotion Elected Official of the Year by the Tulare County Association of Governments (TCAG). The Senator’s focus on transportation priorities in the Central Valley has led to improved safety, increased economic vitality and critical infrastructure investments.

The award honors elected leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to advancing transportation solutions that improve quality of life, support economic growth and address the long-term mobility needs of their communities.

"From the very beginning, I saw the neglect that this region faced and knew we had to do something about it," Senator Hurtado said. "I heard stories from families, workers, farmers and local leaders across the Central Valley about decades of underinvestment in our infrastructure. We could not continue down that path. That's why I have made transportation and critical infrastructure a priority. Central Valley families deserve safe roads, strong communities and every opportunity to achieve the American Dream."

Since Taking office in 2019, Senator Hurtado has championed transportation investments across Senate District 16. Specifically, her hard work has helped to secure funding for local roads, airports, freight movement and highway improvements. Her leadership has led to nearly $5 billion in state investments benefiting communities throughout her district.

Among her longstanding transportation priorities has been the effort to "Finish What We Started”, a decades-long push to complete the widening of Highway 99 and eliminate remaining bottlenecks along one of California's most important transportation corridors.

“TCAG chose to honor Senator Hurtado as our 2026 Outstanding Elected Official because of her long-standing support for transportation projects that improve highway safety, and in particular her support for widening highway 99,” Ted Smalley, TCAG Executive Director said. “Senator Hurtado was the only state Legislator to personally appear at the California Transportation Commission asking for additional money to finish what we started.”

Senator Hurtado has worked alongside local, regional and state leaders to advocate for funding to widen critical segments of Highway 99, and to secure state budget investments for long-overdue improvements in Tulare County.

Senator Melissa Hurtado is Chair of Senate Budget Subcommittee #4 on State Administration and General Government and currently represents the 16th Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes portions of Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties.

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