CTDOT Plans to Replace Bridge Carrying Turkey Hill Road Over Housatonic Railroad in Newtown

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to replace the superstructure of Bridge No. 05253 carrying Turkey Hill Road over Housatonic Railroad in Newtown.

The project involves potentially removing the existing superstructure, which was constructed in 1983 and is now in poor condition. The current scope is to install a new superstructure to meet current design standards and improve the overall condition of the bridge.

The present schedule indicates that the design will be completed in November 2028, with construction anticipated to start in the spring of 2029 assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding and receipt of any required right-of-way and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with 80% Federal, 5% State funds, and 15% Town funds.

It is CTDOT's policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. At this time, it is not anticipated that a formal public hearing will be necessary.

If anyone has any questions or comments on this project, contact Andrew J. Cardinali, Principal Engineer, at (860) 594-3315 or by e-mail at Andrew.Cardinali@ct.gov. Please refer to State Project No. 0096-0210.