Second Public Meeting on Replacement of Multiple Bridges Over I-91 in Wallingford

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a hybrid public information meeting concerning the replacement of multiple bridges carrying state and local roads over Interstate-91 in Wallingford on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Wallingford Town Hall, Council Chambers, at 45 South Main Street in Wallingford. The meeting location is ADA accessible. The meeting will also take place on Zoom, and registration is required to attend virtually.

This project previously conducted a public information meeting on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, for Bridge No. 03129 carrying East Center Street (State Road 738), Bridge No. 03130 carrying New Rock Hill Road, and Bridge No. 03131 carrying Durham Road. Since then, Bridge No. 03133 carrying Carpenter Lane has been added to the project scope and will be the focus of this meeting.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community with the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation, which will be recorded. For instructions on accessing the virtual meeting and ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTWALLINGFORD0148-0215.

“This project will improve the safety and mobility of the traveling public, extending the lifespans of multiple bridges crossing over I-91,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager, Richard Prescott. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team to incorporate into the design.”

Right-of-way impacts associated with the proposed project are expected to be minor.

Construction is anticipated to begin spring 2028 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of right-of-way, and approval of permits. The estimated construction cost for this project is between $60-90 million. This project is anticipated to be undertaken with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

For audio only, individuals can listen to the meeting by calling 877-853-5257 and enter Meeting ID 823 3504 1641. Individuals with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). Individuals may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting Richard Prescott at Richard.Prescott@ct.gov or 860-594-2708.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

Non-English language closed captioning will be available on Zoom. The recording will also be posted following the meeting in CTDOT’s public meeting playlist at portal.ct.gov/ctdotVPIMarchive.

Members of the public can submit comments and questions during the two-week public comment period following the meeting. Please submit comments and questions by Wednesday, July 8, 2026, to CTDOT.Design.Build@ct.gov, 860-594-2020, or Richard Prescott at Richard.Prescott@ct.gov or 860-594-2708. Please reference State Project No. 0148-0215 in the email or voicemail.