That’s it. Brings New High-Fiber Fruit Bars to Walmart Shelves Nationwide

That's it. debuts new Fiber Fruit Bars at Walmart stores nationwide That's it. Made with 2-4 ingredients, new Fiber Fruit Bars contain 7g of fiber from fruit

Also launching at Kroger and Whole Foods Market, the rollout fuels the brand’s mission to deliver 1 billion grams of fiber from fruit by the end of 2026.

Consumers are looking high-fiber snacks that are simple, real, and not overly processed. Launching at Walmart, Kroger, and Whole Foods Market allows us to meet shoppers exactly where they are.” — Katie Eshuys, President of That's it.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- That’s it., makers of the #1 fruit bar in America , today announced the nationwide launch of its new Fiber Fruit Bars at Walmart, with additional availability at Kroger and Whole Foods Market. Made with just two to four ingredients, Fiber Fruit Bars deliver seven grams of fiber from 100% real fruit with zero added sugar. They are available in three delicious flavors: Mixed Berries, Cherry, and Pear.This launch marks the next phase of a nationwide retail rollout across three sizes and multiple flavors. The expansion began in April with Fiber Fun Size launching on Thrive Market and Amazon , and a Fiber Mini Fruit Bars Variety Pack launching exclusively at Sam’s Club. Additional retailers, sizes, and flavors will roll out throughout the year. Across all formats, the bars deliver four to seven grams of fiber from fruit per serving.Fiber remains one of the most critical nutrient deficits in the American diet; 95% of people fall short of the recommended daily intake, while only 12.3% of adults meet daily fruit recommendations. Fiber Fruit Bars bridge both gaps using fiber that comes naturally from fruit. This product line supports the brand’s ambitious 2026 goal of delivering 1 billion grams of fiber from fruit and 350 million servings of fruit to consumers nationwide, an aggressive increase from 250 million fruit servings last year.“Consumers are actively seeking high-fiber snacks that are simple, real, and not overly processed,” said Katie Eshuys, President of That’s it. “Launching at Walmart, Kroger, and Whole Foods Market allows us to meet shoppers exactly where they are. Whole Foods Market holds a special place in our history as our very first national account, making this milestone especially meaningful as we continue to scale our distribution with the country's leading retailers.”The launch builds on a rapidly growing portfolio that includes the brand’s original Fruit Bars, Minis, Fruit Crunchables, and Fruitola Fruit Granola. With additional sizes, flavors, and retail partners rolling out through 2026, That’s it. is making it easier than ever for families to enjoy simple, healthy snacks made with 100% real fruit.About That’s it.Founded in 2012, That’s it. is a leading healthy snacking company on a mission to make eating more fruit convenient, accessible, and portable. The brand has earned its reputation by delivering products made with real fruit and whole-food ingredients, with a focus on transparency, quality, and simplicity.That’s it. pioneered the real fruit bar category with its flagship Fruit Bars, now the #1 fruit bar in America, made with just two ingredients: fruit + fruit. Based in Los Angeles, the company has expanded its portfolio to include category-defining innovations such as Organic Fruit Crunchables, Organic Dark Chocolate Fruit Truffles, Fiber Fruit Bars, and Fruitola Fruit Granola. Every product is crafted with six real ingredients or less, contains natural fiber from fruit, and is made without added sugar, artificial sweeteners, artificial or natural flavors, colors, or dyes.Today, That’s it. is a trusted leader in better-for-you snacking, providing convenient, allergy-friendly options nationwide at Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, Meijer, H-E-B, Whole Foods Market, Thrive Market, Sprouts, Starbucks, Amazon, and onboard multiple major airlines.

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