BEST OF THE BEST: Secretary Mullin Awards Medal to Dallas ICE Law Enforcement Officers for Heroic Actions during 2025 Anti-ICE Sniper Attack

On September 24, 2025, a gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop on a Dallas ICE field office. Two detainees were killed; the gunman killed himself

WASHINGTON – Today, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin held a press conference at the Dallas U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office where a sniper carried out a sniper attack against ICE law enforcement officers in September 2025. At today’s press conference, Secretary Mullin recognized three individuals who showcased heroism and dedication to duty during the attack, awarding each of them the Distinguished Service Medal.

“Today we honored some of our ICE law enforcement officers who, amid sniper shots at the Dallas ICE facility shooting on September 24, 2025, rushed into action to save illegal aliens’ lives. Every day, the brave men and women of ICE make our communities safer by arresting the worst of the worst: terrorists, murderers, gang members, rapists, pedophiles, and drug traffickers,” said Secretary Mullin. “Our officers are the best of the best. They risk their lives to protect our nation. The Democrats must turn down the temperature and stop comparing our officers to Nazis, the secret police, and slave patrols. This repeated demonization has led to a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against our officers.”

“ICE and Border Patrol are on the front lines of not only defending American sovereignty, but keeping our communities safe and ensuring that murderers and rapists and gang bangers are not running loose within our neighborhoods,” said U.S. Representative Brandon Gill (R-TX).

On September 24, 2025, a gunman opened fire on an ICE Dallas field office from a nearby rooftop. The shooter fired at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where illegal aliens were shot. Two detainees were killed. The gunman was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At Monday’s press conference, Secretary Mullin honored three individuals whose actions were crucial in saving lives that day: Enforcement Removal Assistant Christopher Pyne, Deportation Officer Marco Solis, and Deportation Officer Andres Goche.

Enforcement Removal Assistant Pyne was recognized Monday for his part in administering lifesaving first aid to two critically injured detainees who had been shot while inside a transport van, stabilizing them until further medical care could be provided. He established and supported a casualty care area under duress, and assisted with triage and priority interventions.

Officer Solis was recognized Monday for his part in administering lifesaving first aid to two critically injured detainees who had been shot while inside a transport van. He responded to casualties under active threat, and conducted immediate trauma assessment for two gunshot victims extracted from the vans.

Officer Goche was recognized Monday for displaying extraordinary courage and unwavering composure during this active shooter incident. During the attack, he used his assigned radio to make the initial call to the 911 Emergency Dispatch to provide critical information concerning the ongoing event and explaining the need for assistance. Officer Goche’s quick thinking, selflessness, and past training allowed him to act during the shooting and played a major role in retrieving multiple detainees out of the transport van that was under fire and getting them to safety within the processing area. This allowed the detainees to be evaluated and receive first aid, contributing to stabilization prior to the arrival of advanced medical treatment.

Secretary Mullin and Deportation Officer Andres Goche

Secretary Mullin and Deportation Officer Marco Solis

Secretary Mullin and Officer Solis

Secretary Mullin and Enforcement Removal Assistant Christopher Pyne

In August 2025, there was a bomb threat on the same Dallas ICE facility when an unknown male arrived at the reporting entrance of the Dallas Field Office and claimed to have a bomb in his backpack. ICE law enforcement officers face a more than 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them.

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