Surgical Repairs International Expands OEM Endoscope Repair Division to Meet Growing Demand

LANCASTER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surgical Repairs International (SRI), a leading provider of surgical instrument and endoscope repair services, today announced a major expansion of its endoscope repair division. The company is increasing its technical workforce and investing in advanced repair equipment to support and meet this increasing demand for high-quality, cost-effective endoscope repair solutions.The expansion will enhance SRI’s ability to repair a wide range of medical and surgical instruments, including flexible endoscopes rigid endoscopes , cameras and other specialized endoscopic instruments used by hospitals, surgery centers, and healthcare facilities nationwide.By expanding its capabilities, SRI aims to provide healthcare providers with faster turnaround times, cost effective repair solutions, and reliable alternatives to costly OEM repairs and replacement programs.“We’ve seen a significant increase in demand for our endoscope repair services as healthcare organizations continue seeking for ways to reduce costs without compromising quality and performance,” said Dean Ider, Vice President of Sales at Surgical Repairs International. “More facilities are recognizing the value of partnering with an experienced third-party repair provider rather than relying exclusively on OEM service options. This investment allows us to better serve those needs with expanded capacity, skilled technicians, and advanced repair technologies.”SRI’s expanded repair division will feature newly added diagnostic and repair equipment designed to support precision repairs and quality assurance for a broad range of endoscopic devices. The company continues to focus on delivering dependable service, extending equipment life cycles, and helping healthcare providers maximize their equipment budgets.About Surgical Repairs InternationalSince 1992 Surgical Repairs International (SRI) has been a trusted provider of surgical instrument and endoscope repair services for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare facilities throughout the United States. Headquartered in Lancaster, NY SRI specializes in high quality repairs, responsive customer service, and cost saving solutions for medical equipment maintenance.

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