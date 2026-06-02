Faith Anderson Named Director of Washington State Department of Financial Institutions’ Securities Division

Olympia – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) is pleased to announce Faith Anderson as the agency’s new Director of Securities.

“We conducted a nationwide recruitment for this position to ensure we have the best person at the helm of our Securities Division,” DFI Director Charlie Clark said. “It’s not surprising, however, that we found our most qualified candidate right here on our team. Faith has served as the Acting Director of the Securities Division since last fall and has done a tremendous job. Her new role is a testament to the talent and skill we have within DFI.”

Anderson began her career with DFI in 1999 as a securities analyst. She left in 2002 to attend law school at the University of Washington and returned to DFI in 2005. She worked as a financial legal examiner, later becoming the Program Manager for the Registration and Regulatory Affairs Unit in 2010.

“I’m passionate about protecting Washingtonians from bad actors and inherently unfair investments while supporting small businesses that seek to raise capital in this state,” Anderson explained when asked about her long history with DFI. “It is my honor and privilege to be chosen to lead the dedicated and talented team of professionals in our Securities Division in our mission to protect the investing public and promote confidence in the capital markets.”

Anderson studied finance and international business as an undergraduate, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington in 1998. She was also awarded the Certificate of International Studies in Business at that time.

High Resolution Portrait of Faith Anderson