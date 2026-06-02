MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, Violent Assailants, and Other Public Safety Threats Over the Weekend

ICE will not let rioters slow us down from arresting the worst of the worst

WASHINGTON –– Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted for despicable crimes including vehicular manslaughter, lewd acts with a minor child, aggravated sexual battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“Every day, the brave men and women of ICE are making our communities safer," said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This weekend, ICE arrested murderers, registered sex offenders, sexual predators, violent assailants, and other criminal illegal aliens. We will not let rioters slow us down from removing the worst of the worst from American neighborhoods.”

This weekend’s arrests include:

Carlos Sanchez-Benitez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for second-degree vehicular manslaughter: operating motor vehicle/vessel impaired – causing death in Riverhead, New York.

Lauro Javier Miron-Tapia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and registered sex offender, convicted for lewd acts with a minor child under 14 years old in Los Angeles, California and burglary in Van Nuys, California.

Daniel Alexis Casasola-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd act with a child under 14 years old in Westminster, California.

Nun Hawi Tuam, a criminal illegal alien from Burma, convicted for aggravated sexual battery in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Franklin William Orellana-Maya, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sexual assault in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Yermy Hernandez-Castro, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Irving, Texas.

Geovanny Gonzalez-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation in Miami, Florida.

Ivan Jayasi, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Harris County, Texas.

Mario Zendejas-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for fourth-degree assault, obstructing law enforcement, and no contact order violation in Wapato, Washington.

Miguel Sosa, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for cocaine trafficking in Miami, Florida.

Oriol Mora-Arroyo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted trafficking of a schedule II-controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun in Forsyth County, North Carolina.

Juan Flores-Archaga, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for third-degree burglary: illegal entry with intent to commit a crime in Riverhead, New York.

Jhonathan Perla-Bonilla, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for strongarm robbery and burglary of occupied conveyance in Miami, Florida.

Alexei Marti-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for grand theft in Fort Myers, Florida.

Pedro Wladimir Contreras-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for larceny and licensing violation in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #