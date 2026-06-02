Food Safety Alert: Cheese bread recalled due to Salmonella concerns

Champion Foods LLC is recalling certain batches of Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread. This action follows California Dairies’ recall of dry milk powder, an ingredient used in the seasoning for the products. There are concerns that the dry milk powder is contaminated with Salmonella. The products were distributed nationwide and may have been sold in Mesa County. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection to these products.

Description of recalled products

Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread Single Pack, with sell by dates of 2/4/2027, 2/5/2027, 2/23/2027, 2/24/2027, 3/9/2027, 3/10/2027, 3/17/2027, 3/18/2027, 3/24/2027, 3/25/2027, 4/7/2027, 4/8/2027, 4/20/2027, and 4/21/2027

Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread 2 Pack, with sell by dates of 2/3/2027, 2/4/2027, 2/24/2027, 2/25/2027, 3/10/2027, 3/11/2027, 3/18/2027, and 3/25/2027

Visit the FDA website for additional information about the products.

What consumers should do

Check freezers for the recalled products and throw them out or return to the place of purchase.

Contact a doctor right away if you have concerns after consuming the recalled products.

Salmonella description and risk

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and can last four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment.

Salmonella can lead to serious and sometimes deadly infections for young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

MCPH role in food recalls

There are systems in place to make sure the food people buy and eat is safe. When Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has been made aware of a product being recalled that could have been distributed in Mesa County, MCPH shares the information so it reaches as many community members as possible.