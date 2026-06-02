Build career confidence this June with free workshops

Whether you're starting a new job search, updating your resume or preparing for interviews, the Mesa County Workforce Center (MCWFC) is offering free workshops this June to help you take the next step in your career journey. These in-person sessions are designed to provide tools, guidance and resources for job seekers at every stage of the employment process.

Job Search 101

10–11 a.m. Thursday, June 4th

Learn effective job search strategies, where to find opportunities, and how to stand out in today's competitive job market.

Resume Basics

10–11 a.m. Thursday, June 11th

Create or refresh your resume with tips on formatting, highlighting your experience, and tailoring your application to employers.

Interview Prep

10–11 a.m. Thursday, June 18th

Practice common interview questions, learn how to communicate your strengths, and gain confidence before your next interview.

All workshops are offered in person and are free to attend. Whether you're entering the workforce, changing careers or returning after time away, these sessions can help you build the skills and confidence needed to achieve your employment goals.

Register and learn more at Connecting Colorado.