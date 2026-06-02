Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,278 in the last 365 days.

Build career confidence this June with free workshops

Whether you're starting a new job search, updating your resume or preparing for interviews, the Mesa County Workforce Center (MCWFC) is offering free workshops this June to help you take the next step in your career journey. These in-person sessions are designed to provide tools, guidance and resources for job seekers at every stage of the employment process.

Job Search 101

10–11 a.m. Thursday, June 4th

Learn effective job search strategies, where to find opportunities, and how to stand out in today's competitive job market.

Resume Basics

10–11 a.m. Thursday, June 11th

Create or refresh your resume with tips on formatting, highlighting your experience, and tailoring your application to employers.

Interview Prep

10–11 a.m. Thursday, June 18th

Practice common interview questions, learn how to communicate your strengths, and gain confidence before your next interview.

All workshops are offered in person and are free to attend. Whether you're entering the workforce, changing careers or returning after time away, these sessions can help you build the skills and confidence needed to achieve your employment goals.

Register and learn more at Connecting Colorado.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Build career confidence this June with free workshops

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.