Veterinary Telehealth Cited as Hurricane-Season Continuity Tool for FL, NY, VA Pet Owners

RexVet provides 24/7 licensed telehealth pet care for hurricane-season pet emergencies in Florida, New York, and Virginia at a flat $64.99 per visit.

NOAA forecasts an above-normal 2026 Atlantic hurricane season; virtual veterinary care is cited as a continuity option during storm disruptions.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season opened June 1, with NOAA's preliminary outlook predicting an above-normal season of 17 to 21 named storms. For pet owners in coastal and inland states historically affected by Atlantic systems — including Florida, New York, and Virginia — storm-related disruptions can sever access to routine veterinary care at exactly the moments pets need it most.Veterinary telehealth, a category of healthcare service that allows licensed veterinarians to consult with pet owners by video, is increasingly cited as a continuity option during these disruptions. The category has expanded significantly since 2020, with multiple state veterinary boards updating telehealth practice rules in the past several years.“Hurricane evacuations are one of the worst possible times to be searching for a new vet,” said Dr. Tiffany Delacruz, DVM, a licensed veterinarian and founder of Rex Vets Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit veterinary telehealth organization licensed in Florida, New York, and Virginia. “Virtual care does not replace in-person emergency medicine. But for routine concerns, prescription continuity, and triage during a disruption, telehealth keeps the relationship intact when the in-person clinic is unreachable.”Dr. Delacruz noted that prescription continuity is among the most common practical needs during evacuations. “Chronic-condition medications — anxiety medications, heart medications, seizure medications, allergy medications — are not optional. When a family evacuates, those prescriptions need to follow the family, and telehealth gives a veterinarian the ability to route prescriptions to whichever pharmacy is operational nearest the pet's current location.”State veterinary licensing rules typically require that a veterinary telehealth consultation be conducted by a veterinarian licensed in the state where the pet is physically located, and that a valid veterinarian-client-patient relationship be established. Florida, New York, and Virginia all permit virtual veterinary care under these conditions.Pet owners in the affected states preparing for hurricane season are encouraged to: ensure all current prescriptions are documented and accessible; identify a telehealth option that is licensed in their state; maintain digital copies of veterinary records; and have a plan for which 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic to use along an evacuation route.About Rex Vets Inc.Rex Vets Inc., operating as RexVet, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing licensed video veterinary care to pet owners in Florida, New York, and Virginia. Founded in 2024 by Dr. Tiffany Delacruz, DVM. The organization is licensed and bonded as a veterinary practice under the laws of each state it serves. Surplus revenue is reinvested into expanding licensed coverage and underwriting visits for low-income families. Learn more at https://www.rexvet.org

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