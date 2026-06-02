Opia Introduces Seasonal Promotion Strategies Designed to Help Tire Brands Drive Sales During Peak Travel Periods

Sarah Fournier, VP of Sales, Opia

New guidance on promotions help tire manufacturers and retailers convert cautious consumers during summer and back-to-school travel seasons

Summer and back-to-school periods create natural purchase windows because consumers are thinking about safety, family travel, and preparing vehicles for increased use.” — Sarah Fournier, VP of Sales at Opia.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumer spending remains under pressure and major discretionary purchases continue to slow, tire manufacturers and retailers face a unique challenge: convincing drivers to prioritize replacement purchases during periods of economic caution. To help brands navigate this environment, Opia is highlighting a series of seasonal promotion strategies designed to increase engagement and drive purchases during peak travel periods, including summer road trip season and back-to-school travel.While demand for tires remains tied to necessity, many consumers are delaying purchases, trading down to lower-priced options, or waiting for incentives before taking action to purchase. Industry experts suggest that brands that create immediate value and align promotions with seasonal behaviors may be better positioned to influence purchase decisions when the time is right.“Summer and back-to-school periods create natural purchase windows because consumers are thinking about safety, family travel, and preparing vehicles for increased use,” said Sarah Fournier, VP of Sales at Opia. “But in tighter economic environments, promotions must work harder. Consumers want immediate value and reassurance that they are making a smart financial decision. It’s our job at Opia to create the right promotion for our clients at the right time while protecting overall margins.”Recommended seasonal strategies include:Road Trip Ready Promotions• Purchase four tires and receive prepaid fuel cards• Travel-inspired reward offers• Instant rebates designed to reduce purchase hesitationBack-to-School Safety Campaigns• Family-focused messaging around vehicle safety preparedness• Bundled service incentives including alignments and maintenance• The "Smart Start" Teen Driver Protection, discount with a valid student IDTiered Reward Programs• Incentives tied to spend thresholds that encourage premium purchases while helping protect marginsProtection-Based Promotions• Road hazard coverage• Extended protection offers• Mileage guaranteesThe company also notes that as promotions become more aggressive, fraud prevention and promotion protection become increasingly important."Brands face pressure to create offers that stand out while ensuring programs remain financially sustainable," added Fournier. “As promotions increase, strong controls and oversight become critical.”Opia works with global brands to design, manage, and protect promotional programs through technology-enabled solutions that help maximize campaign effectiveness, reduce fraud, all the while reducing operational risk.About OpiaOPIA is a global sales promotions agency specializing in the design and execution of complex incentive programs for leading consumer brands and retail organizations. With more than 20 years of experience, OPIA combines advanced analytics, operational expertise, and scalable technology to deliver promotions that influence purchasing behavior, increase basket size, and drive measurable sell-through across multiple industries. Learn more at www.opia.com

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