The Future of Water Starts in Fort Mill: Students Use NSF-backed AI to Support Municipal Infrastructure

The World's First Agentic AI Operating System for Water Utilities

Public-private partnership puts students to work on real water utility challenges using Delta Bravo AI's Aquaspec platform

If AI companies want to change the world, they need to show up in the real world. FutureFM is about creating opportunity for students and proving AI strengthens critical water infrastructure.” — Rick Oppedisano, Delta Bravo AI Founder and CEO

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Science Foundation, and Delta Bravo Artificial Intelligence, Inc. today announced the FutureFM Internship Program, believed to be the first municipal high school internship in the United States giving students supervised, hands-on access to advanced AI systems supporting water and wastewater utility operations.Beginning June 2026, FutureFM interns will work directly alongside municipal leaders and utility professionals using Aquaspec , Delta Bravo's NSF-funded Agentic AI Operating System built for water utilities. Students will apply AI to real operational challenges, from regulatory compliance support and workforce readiness to infrastructure resilience and efficiency optimization.For water utilities, the program signals something larger: a replicable model for building the next generation of AI-literate utility professionals from within the communities they serve."This program is about preparing students for the future while strengthening the innovative culture of Fort Mill today," said Mayor Guynn Savage. "We are proud to support a partnership that brings together education, technology, and public service in a way that directly benefits our community.""FutureFM is exactly what forward-thinking collaboration looks like," said Representative David Martin. "Students get real career preparation, and South Carolina gets stronger in technology and infrastructure. That is a win on every level." Delta Bravo AI , headquartered in Fort Mill, has earned national recognition for Aquaspec, including a $5M NSF Phase II Award and selection to the 2026 Imagine H2O Accelerator."If AI companies want to change the world, they need to show up in the real world," said Rick Oppedisano , CEO of Delta Bravo AI. "FutureFM is about building something lasting, creating opportunity for students, supporting our communities, and proving AI can strengthen critical infrastructure when applied responsibly."The inaugural cohort launches June 2026. Applications for the 2027 cohort open March 2027.Water utilities and municipalities interested in replicating the FutureFM model are encouraged to contact Delta Bravo AI at info@deltabravo.ai.

What if your utility could see tomorrow's risks today? Learn why Aquaspec is leading the AI movement in water utilities across the United States.

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