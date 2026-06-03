Neurotechnology Expands Global Footprint with Launch of U.S. Branch, Neurotechnology Solutions LLC
Neurotechnology’s new entity will provide North American organizations with secure AI and biometric solutions, dedicated support and private GPU infrastructure.
As organizations across North America face increasing pressure to deploy AI that is both high-performing and highly secure, Neurotechnology Solutions LLC bridges the gap between experimental AI and stable, enterprise-grade operations. The U.S. operation will focus on providing expert consultation and flexible, high-performance AI deployment – whether on-premises or through dedicated, isolated infrastructure – ensuring systems remain under the client’s strict governance and control.
"For over three decades, we have been developing AI solutions that have been used in more than 140 countries," said Irmantas Naujikas, Director of Neurotechnology. "With the launch of Neurotechnology Solutions LLC, we are providing our North American clients and partners with a dedicated hub that combines our world-class expertise with the local support and legal frameworks required by U.S. enterprises and government contractors.”
"We are bringing Neurotechnology’s experience with neural networks, machine learning and artificial intelligence directly to the U.S. market with a primary focus on data sovereignty," said Ken Nosker, Manager of Neurotechnology Solutions LLC. "By offering private AI environments that run on a client’s own hardware or our dedicated, isolated GPUs, we eliminate the security and cost barriers that often stall AI adoption. Our philosophy is simple: Your AI, Your Data, Your Servers. We want to ensure that North American organizations can scale their AI capabilities without ever losing control of their most sensitive information," Nosker added.
By prioritizing infrastructure efficiency and local control, the company offers a secure alternative to public cloud providers through the following core offerings:
● Private AI Environments: AI that runs where the client needs it – on their own hardware or via dedicated GPUs rented from Neurotechnology Solutions LLC. These rentals can be deployed on-premises at the client's site or securely hosted in an isolated environment.
● Total Data Governance: By keeping data behind the client's firewall, the "Your AI. Your Data. Your Servers" approach eliminates third-party exposure and ensures audit readiness for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance and defense.
● Scalable Biometrics: Access to the same biometric technology that powers India’s Aadhaar program – the world’s largest biometric ID system – for use in customer onboarding, fraud prevention, law enforcement and workforce management.
● Infrastructure Optimization: Advanced software and consulting to help organizations visualize and manage AI computing costs, eliminating wasteful spending on high-performance hardware.
Real-World Reliability
The technology powering Neurotechnology Solutions LLC has been field-tested at a massive scale, supporting national-level identification and high-volume commercial operations worldwide. These systems are designed to handle the most demanding workloads, offering a level of reliability and speed proven across hundreds of millions of users. By offering large-scale, real-world implementation, the company ensures that North American clients receive robust systems capable of operating within critical environments and complex infrastructure.
Hands-on Engineering for Complex Challenges
Neurotechnology Solutions LLC offers a consultative, engineer-led approach. The team works directly with C-level executives and technical teams to identify high-impact workflows, build execution plans and deploy working systems that move the needle for the business.
For more information about Neurotechnology Solutions LLC, please visit www.neurotechnology.com.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. Neurotechnology consistently participates in and leads major evaluations by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), maintaining top rankings across face, fingerprint, iris, voice and tattoo recognition modalities. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide. They power numerous national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control. Notably, this includes the largest biometric project, India's Aadhaar program, alongside other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
Jennifer Allen Newton
Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.
+1 503-805-7540
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.