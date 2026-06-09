Austin-Based Author Gerry Cota Announces Debut Novel 'The Room Already There'

The Room Already There by Gerry Cota. Available June 9, 2026.

Literary fiction exploring conviction, time, and the moments that reshape a life. Available June 9, 2026.

For as long as I can remember I've been collecting ideas that didn't fit anywhere. At some point I decided the shape was a novel.” — Gerry Cota

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gerry Cota, a writer and entrepreneur based in Austin, Texas, announces the release of his debut novel, The Room Already There, available June 9, 2026 in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle through Amazon.

The novel follows a thirty-seven-year-old entrepreneur from Austin who travels to a small mountain town in Washington State to visit an old friend. Over six days, an encounter with a man of conviction and his inexplicable creative space triggers a reckoning with buried memories across the narrator's life. Told twelve years later by the man it changed, The Room Already There is a novel about conviction, recognition, and the possibility that the pieces were always falling into place.

"I've been a reader my whole life. The kind who finishes a book and sits with it for days, or walks out of a movie with more questions than I walked in with," said Cota. "How time actually works. Why certain moments feel like they've already happened. Why you meet someone and know them before a word is spoken. These are the things I think about when no one's asking. For as long as I can remember I've been collecting ideas that didn't fit anywhere. At some point I decided the shape was a novel. It took a while. But I finished it."

Cota spent nearly two decades in technology, building companies and leading engineering teams, before turning to fiction. The Room Already There draws on questions about time, memory, and the hidden architecture of ordinary life that Cota found no other form could hold.

"This book is not about technology or business," Cota added. "It's about the moments in your life that felt like more than coincidence, and what it would mean if they actually were."

The Room Already There is published by Mubu Publishing and is available wherever books are sold.

Book Details:

Title: The Room Already There

Author: Gerry Cota

Publisher: Mubu Publishing

Publication Date: June 9, 2026

Formats: Paperback, Hardcover, Kindle

Website: gerrycota.com

About the Author:

Gerry Cota is a writer and entrepreneur based in Austin, Texas. After nearly two decades building platforms and leading engineering teams, he turned to fiction to explore the questions that don't fit inside a system architecture. The Room Already There is his first novel.

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