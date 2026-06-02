TailSafe Launches a Pet Safety App Designed to Protect Animals During Human Emergencies

Founder Shannon Smithers creates emergency backup system for pet parents inspired by deeply personal fear: what happens to pets if owner can’t make it home?

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TailSafe today announced the launch of its pet safety app designed to ensure pets are not left alone without care during unexpected human emergencies.

Founded by startup operations leader Shannon Smithers, TailSafe addresses a critical but often overlooked gap in pet ownership: emergency preparedness for pets when their owners are suddenly unreachable.

The idea originated from Smithers’ personal experience as a solo pet parent to two dogs and two cats.

“I realized I had no real plan for my pets if something unexpected happened to me,” said Smithers, Founder and CEO of TailSafe. “That question of how long would they be alone before anyone knew, stayed with me. The honest answer could be days.”

TailSafe introduces a simple but powerful system: users complete a daily check-in through the app. If the user does not respond within a selected timeframe, TailSafe automatically alerts a designated emergency carer, providing the necessary information to step in and care for the pet.

Unlike existing pet technology focused on wellness, tracking, or planned absences, TailSafe is specifically designed for unplanned emergencies such as car accidents, hospitalization, detainment, or sudden incapacitation.

“Most pet parents have emergency contacts for themselves, but very few have an emergency plan for their pets,” Smithers said. “TailSafe was created to close that gap and give pet owners peace of mind.”

Smithers brings over a decade of experience in startup operations and strategy, including leadership roles such as Chief of Staff and Director of Operations. She continues to work full-time in health tech while building TailSafe as an independent founder.

The launch of TailSafe comes amid a broader cultural shift in how people view pets—not as property, but as family members whose care must be proactively planned for in emergencies.

Key Features of TailSafe

Daily user check-in system

Automated emergency alerts if check-in is missed

Designated emergency caregiver notification

Pet care information access for responders

Built for unexpected human emergencies

About TailSafe

TailSafe is a pet safety app designed to ensure pets are not left alone without care during unexpected human emergencies. Built for pet parents seeking peace of mind, the app provides an emergency backup system that alerts designated caregivers if a user becomes unreachable.

About the Founder

Shannon Smithers is an operations and strategy leader with more than a decade of experience supporting early-stage startups and executive teams. She is currently Chief of Staff at a health tech company and Founder & CEO of TailSafe. As a pet parent to two dogs and two cats, she created TailSafe after recognizing a critical gap in emergency planning for pets.

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