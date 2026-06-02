Redefining the Boundaries Between the Physical and the Intelligent: TechCon 2026 to Kick Off at COEX on June 10

Global AI pioneers and premier tech leaders to gather, spotlighting Agentic AI, Humanoid Robotics, and Autonomous Manufacturing.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A premier global platform is set to illuminate the core trends of tomorrow's industries, showcasing the convergence of the physical world and digital intelligence where systems autonomously reason, plan, and execute.The TechCon Organizing Committee announced today that ‘The 8th International Smart Technology Conference (TechCon 2026)’, hosted and organized by the Committee and sponsored by the Korea Tourism Organization and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, will take place from Wednesday, June 10 to Friday, June 12, 2026, at COEX Conference Room 401, Seoul. Co-located with ‘Smart Tech Korea (STK 2026)’, South Korea’s leading forward-looking tech exhibition, this year’s conference will serve as a premier gathering where global tech giants and visionary leaders converge to map out the next industrial paradigm shift.Under the overarching theme “The Intelligence Age: Redefining the Boundaries Between Physical and Intelligence” and the slogan “From Intelligence to Execution,” TechCon 2026 will closely examine the rise of 'Embodied Intelligence'. The event will explore how AI, robotics, data, and digital twins integrate to move beyond mere digital tools into autonomous entities capable of self-directed decision-making and execution.The three-day premium conference is structured around three core pillars capturing the attention of global industries:Day 1 | Robotics (Intelligence in Motion),Day 2 | Artificial Intelligence (Agentic Intelligence), andDay 3 | Autonomous Manufacturing (Intelligence in Action).- [Day 1] Robotics: Intelligence in Motion (Autonomy in Motion)The opening day on Wednesday, June 10, will dive into the rapid evolution of Physical AI and humanoid robotics. The session begins with a keynote by Henry Jiang, Asia Pacific Sales Director at Unitree Robotics—the world’s leading manufacturer of humanoid robot shipments. Following this, Jeremy Lee, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of PaXini, a rising star in tactile-sensing robotics, will discuss the shifting paradigms of physical intelligence.The afternoon sessions feature Professor Choijong Hyun of Seoul National University, Dr Ko Kuk-won, Technical Advisor at T-robotics, and Phillippe Beaulieu, CEO of Mecademic Industrial Robotics, a global leader in ultra-precise industrial robots, who will present on scaling autonomous systems in real-world environments. The day concludes with industry insights on practical humanoid deployment and adaptive automation from Ki-hun Chang, Regional Sales Manager at Robotiq Inc., a global pioneer in smart grippers, sensors, and palletizing solutions, alongside Aoi Fukawa, Vice President of Galbot, and Edward Liu, Head of APAC & CoS at RealMan Intelligent Technology.- [Day 2] Artificial Intelligence: Agentic Intelligence (Architectures of Autonomy)Thursday, June 11, marks a monumental milestone as TechCon 2026 presents its ‘Nation of Honor’ program featuring Quebec, Canada—a world-renowned epicentre for advanced AI research and ecosystem innovation. The day will focus on the rise of ‘Agentic AI,’ which transcends generative models to independently plan and operate.This premium hybrid session will be inaugurated via video address by the "Godfather of Deep Learning" and founder of Mila, Professor Yoshua Bengio of the Université de Montréal. Opening remarks will also be virtually delivered by Rémi Quirion, Chief Scientist of the Quebec Government, and Professor Gilles Brassard, the world-renowned quantum computing authority and laureate of the prestigious Turing Award. Following the addresses, Professor Sarath Chandar of Polytechnique Montréal and Mila will deliver a live virtual keynote, mapping out the next architectural evolutions in autonomous systems.The afternoon will transition to onsite strategic presentations from corporate leaders driving digital transformation, including Choi Jung-jin, Group Leader at Samsung SDS, Kyung Jin Kim, Dell Technologies Korea, and Sangwon Hong, Country Manager of ElevenLabs, the global pioneer in audio AI and voice synthesis. Key executives from Similarweb, a global digital market intelligence platform, will also take the stage to discuss the co-evolution of human work and autonomous agents. Additionally, the morning will host the 'Korea AI Industry Awards,' sponsored by the Ministry of Science and ICT.- [Day 3] Autonomous Manufacturing: Intelligence in Action (Beyond Automation)The final day on Friday, June 12, will target execution-centric industrial restructurings powered by the synthesis of AI and digital twins across the supply chain. Tino Hildebrand, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Industries at Siemens Korea—the global No.1 tech company in industrial automation—will open the session by detailing Software-defined Automation (SDA).Academic and practical deployment strategies for Physical AI in manufacturing will follow, presented by Professor Lee Jong-seok of KAIST and Cho Suk-joo, Head of the AX Convergence Research Institute at Posco DX. The final track features Yao Qiyuan, Co-Founder of Engine AI, Chen Xianyong, Vice President of Flexiv, and Creaform, who will collectively showcase real-world factory verifications of autonomous mobile robots and intelligent 3D quality control systems.TechCon 2026 is proudly supported by its corporate sponsors, including Dell Technologies, ElevenLabs, PaXini, SimilarWeb, and Flitto. Moving beyond simple commercial exchange, these industry leaders turn the conference floor into a vibrant business platform and real-world testbed to validate market-ready innovations. To facilitate frictionless global networking, the venue will operate high-fidelity simultaneous interpretation alongside cutting-edge online/offline hybrid AI translation systems."TechCon 2026 marks the definitive moment where Agentic AI meets Embodied Physical Robotics, steering global industry away from rigid automation toward true autonomous execution," stated the TechCon Organizing Committee. "With the world-class AI visionaries of Quebec joining us via our Nation of Honor program alongside Chief Technology leaders from the world’s most influential enterprises, this event will serve as the ultimate crucible for securing future industrial leadership and fostering international technical alliances."TechCon 2026 runs concurrently with the 15th Smart Tech Korea (STK 2026), the nation's largest next-generation technology trade show. All registered TechCon delegates will enjoy complimentary access to the main STK exhibition floors. Detailed agenda structures, speaker profiles, and delegate registrations are available on the official website.Official Website

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