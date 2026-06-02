'Plenamente Humano / Plenamente Vivo' Introduces Lyle Simpson’s Humanist Perspective to Spanish-Language Readers

Lyle Simpson Plenamente Humano / Plenamente Vivo Pen In-Charge LLC

“Plenamente Humano / Plenamente Vivo” brings a thoughtful exploration of purpose, mortality, and human connection to Spanish-speaking audiences

The philosophy of humanism accepts that all people should be free to live their own life to the fullest existence that they can achieve, as they wish to live their own life.” — an excerpt from the book

NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pen In-Charge announces the release of “ Plenamente Humano / Plenamente Vivo ” by Lyle Simpson , the Spanish-language edition of his reflective humanist work that invites readers to examine life with greater honesty, awareness, and emotional depth.With this edition, Simpson’s message reaches beyond its original English-speaking audience and enters a wider conversation with Spanish-speaking readers across cultures and communities. The book addresses questions that are deeply personal yet universally shared: what gives life meaning, how people come to understand themselves, why relationships shape human growth, and how the awareness of mortality can lead to a more intentional way of living.Rather than approaching personal development as a simple formula for success, “Plenamente Humano / Plenamente Vivo” offers a more contemplative and human-centered path. Simpson encourages readers to look inward, recognize their emotional lives, and embrace the complexity of being human. His work speaks to those who are not only searching for answers, but also willing to reflect on the questions that define the human experience.The Spanish edition is especially meaningful for readers who prefer to engage with philosophical, psychological, and personal growth themes in Spanish. By making the book available in another language, Pen In-Charge helps extend its reach to individuals, families, educators, thinkers, and lifelong learners who value works that encourage self-understanding and purposeful living.At its heart, the book reminds readers that becoming fully human is not about perfection, status, or achievement. It is about awareness, connection, courage, and the willingness to live more truthfully. Through this Spanish edition, Simpson’s humanist perspective becomes more accessible to readers in Latin America, Spain, the United States, and other Spanish-speaking communities around the world.“Plenamente Humano / Plenamente Vivo” is a timely addition to conversations on emotional wellness, humanistic thought, personal growth, and meaningful living. For Spanish-speaking readers seeking a book that combines reflection with practical insight, Simpson’s work offers a grounded and compassionate guide to living with greater purpose.Lyle Simpson was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 15, 1937. He graduated from East High School and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and philosophy from Drake University. He later served as Assistant to the Dean of Students at Drake while completing his L.L.B. and J.D. degrees at Drake University Law School.Simpson chaired the Humanist Foundation for forty years and served as a former president of the American Humanist Association. He is a retired attorney who specialized in business development and estate planning at Simpson, Jensen, Abels, Fischer, and Bouslog, P.C.He is married to Janet Pepper Simpson, a retired Polk County court reporter. He has two children, Scott, an attorney, and Soni, a tenured college professor, both of whom have pursued meaningful careers and continue to contribute positively to the world.

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