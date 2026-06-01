Montana tank crew receives Order of Saint George following Sullivan Cup success

HELENA, Mont. — Four Montana National Guard Soldiers were inducted into the Order of Saint George during a ceremony at the Montana State Capitol on June 1, recognizing their exceptional performance at the 2026 Sullivan Cup and their contributions to Montana's armored legacy.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Trent Gibson honored Staff Sgt. Cody Warner, Staff Sgt. Mitchell Clark, Sgt. Tyler Olson and Spc. Kendon Young following the crew's third place finish at the Sullivan Cup, the Army's premier armored warfare competition.

The crew competed against the Army's top tank formations and international partners, demonstrating the professionalism and teamwork that have long defined Montana's armored force.

The Order of Saint George is among the Armor Branch's most distinguished honors, recognizing Soldiers whose service has made a lasting contribution to the armored community.

During the ceremony, past recipients conducted the traditional induction, formally welcoming the Soldiers into the Order through a ceremonial knighting and presentation of the Saint George medallion.

"Their performance at the Sullivan Cup reflects the very best of the Montana National Guard," Gibson said. "These Soldiers demonstrated the discipline and fighting spirit that have defined generations of Montana tankers."

The recognition carries added significance as the 163rd transitions from an armored formation to light infantry as part of Army modernization efforts.

For more than a century, Soldiers assigned to the 163rd have answered the nation's call through multiple force structure changes while maintaining a reputation for excellence.

Leaders emphasized that while equipment and missions may evolve, the qualities that produced successful armored crews remain unchanged.

"The platform may change, but the character of Montana Soldiers does not," Gibson said. "The professionalism and adaptability to mission that brought this crew success will continue to define this organization for years to come."

Following the presentation, Gianforte provided certificates of recognition to each Soldier and thanked the crew for representing Montana on the international stage.

For the four Soldiers, the induction served as recognition of an outstanding competitive achievement and as a tribute to the generations of tankers who built Montana's armored legacy.

As the chapter on tanks in Montana draws to a close, leaders said the culture of excellence that carried this crew to international success will continue to guide the next generation of Montana warfighters.